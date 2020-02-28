Russians-Syrians Had to React to Turkey’s Strikes on Syrian Army or Throw in the Towel

After suffering 33 KIA in Idlib last night, in what was likely a Russian airstrike (albeit Russia and Turkey are both calling it Syrian) Turkey released footage from its own laser-guided artillery strikes on the Syrian army over the past weeks.

The footage is not pretty. It shows perhaps 80 Syrian tracked vehicles had been destroyed or heavily damaged (and that’s not even counting the two dozen the rebels got with their newly replenished TOW missiles), and hundreds of Syrian troops wounded or killed by Turkish arms.

So it wasn’t merely the case that Turkey and its jihadi allies had recently managed to recapture Saraqib and sever the Damascus-Aleppo highway, but that over the weeks they had been inflicting unsustainable losses on the Syrian army, in particular in equipment.

Actually, it is a small wonder that government forces were able to continue to advance in the face of such attrition.

Losses of SAA are staggering, haven’t seen this since the second fall of Palmyra. So far I counted destroyed and captured equipment: 30 – Tanks

20 – SPGs

15 – BMPs

7 – BM-21s TOTAL: 72 pieces of heavy equipment@oryxspioenkop have to write an article. 🤷‍♂️ — monitoring (@warsmonitoring) February 28, 2020

Aditional clip of strikes on SAA infantry personal & some unknown targets.

Keep in mind that d above numbers are probably higher, I just avoided some targets in clusters for the sake of clarity. Can someone help with ID of d target at 0:35? @aldin_ww @oryxspioenkop @AbraxasSpa pic.twitter.com/Sp5ncmatgh — monitoring (@warsmonitoring) February 28, 2020

Turkish drone & guided artillery strikes during the past weeks on SAA armour and artillery as well on infantry clusters. I cut down all clips released by Turkish media & counted SAA loses Destroyed: 20 – Self-propelled artillery pieces

17 – tanks

7 – BM-21s

6 – BMPs pic.twitter.com/GCCbjpKH6D — monitoring (@warsmonitoring) February 28, 2020

With that in mind, it becomes clear the Russians and the Syrians were faced with two options:: either allow Turkey to continue to bleed the Syrian army and eventually see the gains of their successful offensive vs al-Qaeda reversed, or else send Turkey a message to knock it off.

The message has been delivered, now let’s see what Erdogan decides.

So far he is — at least rhetorically — doubling down:

NEW — Erdogan told Putin that Syrian govt’s every unit is a legitimate target for Turkey and they would be fired upon since they directly attack Turkey Erdogan said this type of attacks aren’t changing Turkey’s view on Idlib, on the contrary, they are making Ankara more decisive — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 28, 2020

Russia isn’t backing down either:

Russia Doubles Down: Armed with powerful Kalibr SS-N-27 missiles, #ВМФ Project 11356M Adm Grigorovich class guided missile frigates #ЧФ BlackSeaFleet 30th Surface Ship Div’s Admiral Makarov & Admiral Grigorovich transited Bosphorus together towards Med. My pix v @reuterspictures pic.twitter.com/Ns2qHP7ZJk — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) February 28, 2020

#BREAKING: According to a source in 3rd Tactical Fighter Base of #Iran|ian Air Force, #Russia MOD has officially requested his counterpart to use #Hamedan as a refueling point for Su-25 ground attack aircraft & Tu-22M3 heavy bombers which are going to be deployed to #Syria. pic.twitter.com/yVkymMbCuH — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) February 28, 2020

Reinforcement for Russia’s #Syria campaign continues amid rising 🇷🇺🇹🇷crisis in #Idlib: #ВМФ Project1171 #ЧФ BlackSeaFleet 197th Assault Ship Brigade Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class LST Orsk 148 transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus. My pix v @reuterspictures pic.twitter.com/YCAVU5pdnF — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) February 28, 2020

Gone are the days, such as during the loss of the Il-20 surveillance plane during an Israeli strike on Syria, when the Russian military delivered one message, and Putin delivered a much softer one. Now Putin’s spokesman echoes what the Ministry of Defense said down to a T:

Kremlin spokesperson Peskov: “Russia had ensured the safety of the Turkish observation posts as Syrian government forces advanced against ‘terrorist bandit groups’, and the Turkish troops were ‘tragically killed’ in areas where these militant groups mounted an offensive.” — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) February 28, 2020

According to Peskov, participants in the meeting noted that Turkish observation posts had been established in Idlib with Russia’s agreement, & were meant “to control the militants’ activities, prevent their terrorist actions & stop attacks against Russian military installations.” — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) February 28, 2020

In other words: ‘you were intermingled with terrorists, you have nothing to complain about’.

Putin also continues to make it a point to point out he is not the one ringing Erdogan:

Erdogan and Putin had a phone call today, Russian FM Lavrov says. Lavrov sends his condolences to Turkey and says both countries are ready to continue their coordination in Syria. The request for the call came from Ankara. — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 28, 2020

Nonetheless, now that a message had been delivered Kremlin conceded a meeting between the two could be fruitful:

They agreed to step up the corresponding interagency consultations and to examine the possibility of soon holding a meeting at the highest level.

But it certainly won’t be the Turkey-Russia-Berlin-France format Erdogan had in mind.

Turks are even more bullish on such a meeting, where the Russians are merely “examining the possibility”, for the Turks an agreement to meet already exists in principle:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in their phone conversation agreed to meet face to face soon, Turkey’s communications director said on Friday.

