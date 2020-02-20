Russia’s Bolshunov wins 2020 FIS Ski Tour mass start, tops overall men’s standings

The Russian skier completed the tournament’s Round 4, held in Norway’s Meraker, in 1 hour 19 minutes 34.9 seconds. Norway’s Johannes Klaebo finished second (+51.7 seconds) and his compatriot Emil Iversen was 3rd to cross the finish line (+51.8 seconds).

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov won on Thursday the 2020 FIS Ski Tour 34-kilometer mass start discipline and took the lead in the men’s overall standings of the tournament.

The initial distance of today’s race was 38 kilometers, but it was reduced to 34 kilometers due to poor weather conditions. Bolshunov broke one of his ski poles during the race and his teammate Denis Spitsov gave him one of his own ski poles.

Today’s victory put Bolshunov, 23, in the top of the men’s overall standings with Norway’s Paal Golberg and Sjur Roethe in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

The tournament will continue in Norway’s Trondheim with sprint event on February 22 and 15-kilometer pursuit event on February 23.