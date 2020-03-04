Russia’s FSB hotline receives over 56,500 phone calls in 2019

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) received over 56,500 phone calls in 2019, with one in every hundred calls containing information about possible unlawful activity, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS on Wednesday.

“In 2019, the Federal Security Service hotline received 56,586 phone calls. Messages containing information on potential unlawful activity [there were 593 such messages] were sent for verification and application of subsequent measures to Russia’s FSB and FSO (Federal Protective Service – TASS) bodies,” the FSB noted.