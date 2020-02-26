Russia’s FSB thwarts armed attack on school by group of teenagers

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended two 14-year old teenagers who plotted an armed attack on a school in Saratov, the FSB press service told TASS.

“The thwarted attack was organized by two Russian citizens born in 2005, who participated in various internet communities promoting mass murder and suicide,” the press service said.

“The teenagers were nabbed at an abandoned bomb shelter, where they kept a sawed-off hunting shotgun,” the press service disclosed. Besides, the teenagers planned to use self-made Molotov cocktails, whose recipes they’d found on the Internet.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1123863