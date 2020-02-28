Russia’s Intelligence Chief: White Helmets Wage Information War Against Syria

MOSCOW – The White Helmets NGO (non-governmental organization) is funded by various Western intelligence services, and it is waging an information war against Syria, its legitimate government and the Syrian people, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin stated on Wednesday.

Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service made the statement at the opening of the exhibition “The White Helmets: terrorist accomplices and disinformation sources”, organized by the Foundation for the Study of Democracy and the Russian Peace Foundation.