Russia’s interest in joining G7 ‘gone for good’ — senior diplomat

“It’s like when you wake up and find things arranged over your head. No one has ever asked us if we want to be back in the Group of Seven or not,” he told a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club commenting on the prospects of Russia’s possible return to the elite club. “This interest began to fade away far before the Group of Seven withdrew from Russian presidency in 2014. And now it is gone for good.”

The Russian senior diplomat noted that today “really serious matters” can be discussed in other formats, such as the Group of Twenty and BRICS (an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa).

“We understand that the Group of Seven is still a symbol of status but the nature of its activities provides grounds for lots of questions. We don’t want to just be there. Moreover, we don’t even want to know anything about the preliminary conditions of Russia’s return to the group set by it or at least some of its members,” he added.

The Group of Seven (G7), an informal bloc of countries with the world’s largest economies, has been existing since 1976 to bring together the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan. In 1997, it was renamed the Group of Eight (G8) after Russia joined the club. In 2014, Western countries decided to return to the G7 format in the wake of the developments in Ukraine and the deterioration of relations with Russia.