Russia’s Mistral

It does not matter how the brainchild of Zelenodolsky Design Bureau looks like. It is already known that our most modern Ka-52K Katran attack helicopters will be based on it. This is a unique machine in itself. If only because the first in the world is capable of using cruise missiles X-31 and X-35. Prior to this, they were placed only on deck fighter MiG-29K / KUB. That is, the Kamov machine, recognized as a “flying tank” on land, becomes a real fighter ship at sea. And provided that in the future they can deliver a R-77 air-to-air missile (RVV-AE) to Katran, as well as planes and helicopters.

In addition to them, as is now customary, it will be possible to put in the hold of the helicopter carrier universal launchers of 3C-14 cruise missiles for launching the Caliber, Onyx and Zircons. In any case, the “Admiral Kuznetsov” is not called a cruiser because of its size, but because on board it, in addition to the Su-33 air wing, there are also the most powerful anti-ship cruise missiles “Granite”. And in the stern is a whole battery of dagger anti-aircraft missile systems. This makes Admiral a multi-functional platform.

Large landing helicopter carriers will become the same. Indeed, like the Mistral, they can not only project power, supporting the landing, but also become combat control ships for naval and land forces, floating hospitals and, in the end, banal supply vehicles. According to experts, one such ship can carry 10 times more cargo to supply our group in Syria than the entire Syrian Express does per flight.

The design and construction of two helicopter carriers, the main air group of which will be the Ka-52K Katran marine helicopters, is already included in the draft of the new state armament program until 2025. It is planned that the first will appear around 2022 and will cost about 40 billion rubles (taking into account all stages of development, construction and testing). The new landing ships will have a diesel-gas turbine installation, in which the diesel engine is the main engine, and the turbine is needed to boost power. In addition to the Katrans, Ka-27, Ka-29 and Ka-31 (a helicopter of radar patrol, another designation is Ka-35. – Approx. TASS) will be based on ships . As General Director of the Nevsky Design Bureau Sergey Vlasov said at the VIII International Naval Salon (IMDS-2017) in St. Petersburg, a new-generation landing craft created for the Russian Navy is at the pre-design stage and several versions of such ships have already been created .

“Marines” are different. There may be a helicopter carrier, there may be a universal landing ship, a landing helicopter docking ship. I believe that, most likely, it will be a universal landing ship – something similar to the Mistral, but a little different Sergey Vlasov Director General of Nevsky Design Bureau

The appearance of a promising “paratrooper” is chosen by the customer. Appearance will be completely new in comparison with the traditions of classical military shipbuilding. Also, according to the annual report of the Nevsky Design Bureau, a variant of a promising landing ship designed for the Arctic has been worked out. According to Vladimir Pepelyaev, head of the department for the prospective construction of ships of the Krylovsk State Scientific Center (KSCC), “if a decision is made in the near future, then the center together with the Nevsky Design Bureau will be able to complete work on the out-of-project, and the bureau may start designing the ship” . Shipbuilding potential According to Advisor to the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, Admiral Igor Kasatonov, helicopter carriers will be universal ships for which there are tasks.

The fleet needs them. Now the infrastructure is developing on the island of Kotelny, in the Pacific Fleet closer to the north. Therefore, there will be more than enough tasks for helicopter carriers Igor Kasatonov Advisor to the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, Admiral

Kasatonov says that a decision on the displacement of these ships has not yet been made, there will be several options for projects. Of them, according to the admiral, they will choose the best option for further study.

OSK enterprises have begun to work on this project: there is a backlog in terms of projects, there is an understanding of all the basic technologies. OSK has sites on which they are ready to build such a ship: Severnaya Verf after modernization, as well as the Baltic Shipyard and Sevmash, which has extensive experience in building large surface ships Igor Ponomarev USC vice president

Military expert Alexander Mozgovoy believes that, unlike aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers can build our modern shipbuilding industry.

This can also be done at the Baltic Shipyard, which gained even more experience by building the Mistral’s feed units. Therefore, this is a feasible task for domestic shipbuilding. Another thing is how much time and money it will take. Alexander Mozgovoy military expert

In this case, the expert talks about another problem – priorities. “We are now standing, as they say, on the edge – almost all Soviet-built ships in the coming years will need to be written off as obsolete. They are not just morally, but physically outdated. It will be dangerous to put them out to sea,” he concludes.

And of course, I would like first of all to build frigate-class warships from surface ships, to increase the construction of submarines – they are clearly not enough Alexander Mozgovoy military expert

Universal “Surf” For the first time, the model of the universal landing ship (UDC) “Surf” with a displacement of 14 thousand tons was demonstrated back in 2015 at the international forum “Army”. The conceptual design of this ship was developed by the Krylov Scientific Center. Its experts assure that their concept is superior to the French ships of the Mistral type.

In the course of work on the project, we applied unconventional technical solutions for the most optimal implementation of the tasks of landing from this ship. They relate to the form of the case, and to electronic equipment. In our project, for example, movers other than those of Mistral are provided, with other capabilities Vladimir Nikitin General Director of KSCC, Doctor of Technical Sciences

Russia and France in 2011 entered into an agreement on the construction of two Mistral-type helicopter carriers for the Russian Navy. The first ship was supposed to be handed over to Moscow in 2014, but in 2015, against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with the West and the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, Paris refused to transfer the ships. Later, the helicopter carriers were bought by Egypt, and Paris returned to the Russian side about € 1 billion.

The Krylovsk Scientific Center notes that the Surf was created taking into account the peculiarities of the Russian conditions for the operation of such ships in the Navy. The concept has not changed since the first submission in 2015, but at the request of the customer, certain additions can be made to the design of the ship. According to the general director of the KSCC, this applies to the use of the nose ramp or the placement of missile systems.

The promising “Surf” is intended for receiving, transporting by sea and landing in cooperation with other forces of the fleet of troops and equipment on the unequipped coast during the sea landing operation. In addition, he will be able to provide naval military transport, participate in the production of defensive mine and network barriers, as well as sonar buoys for positional underwater surveillance systems. The ship is supposed to be equipped with a gas turbine main power plant. It will be armed with anti-aircraft systems “Blade” and “Shell-ME”, as well as an A-190 artillery mount of 100 mm caliber. It consists of two boats of the Chamois type or four of the Dugong type.

As it became known at IMDS-2017, the marine version of the “Shell” will be able to hit targets at a distance of 20 km. He will be able to shoot down various objects, including drones and aircraft, as well as missiles of this complex can be used against ships. As the developers note, the main feature of the complexes is that it is possible to fire at the target first with missile weapons, then in the dead zone of an anti-aircraft guided missile, if for some reason the target is not hit or not enough hit, it can be hit by an anti-ship missile. In addition, the Surfs will install a 76 mm universal artillery mount, a general detection radar, a navigation complex, an electronic warfare subsystem, an integrated communications complex and a station for detecting underwater sabotage forces and assets. The ship can accommodate 12 helicopters for various purposes. The perfect weapon for ships will be the Ka-52K Katran helicopters. They are “adapted” to be based on ships of the Navy. To do this, they installed a shortened wing, a folding system for the blades and an air conditioning system designed for use in a humid marine environment.

Displacement – 23,000 tons, length – 200 m, width – 34 m. Full speed – 20 knots, economic – 14 knots, cruising range – 6,000 miles, autonomy – 30 days. The crew of the ship is 400 people, while it can accommodate another 500 to 900 marines, 50 infantry fighting vehicles and 10 tanks. The life of the ship is designed for 50 years

Sea “Condor” of the USSR For the first time helicopter carriers in the USSR began to be created in 1960. It was project 1123 “Condor”. The first anti-submarine cruiser “Moscow” went into operation in 1967 and was effective due to the presence of 14 helicopters. The second – “Leningrad” – became part of the Navy two years later. It was planned that they will conduct an effective search for submarines at a great distance from the coast in a sufficiently large water area. It was then that US nuclear submarines with ballistic missiles began to go on combat patrol.

Ships were part of the Black Sea Fleet, operated in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic. It was originally intended to build a series of 12 cruisers of this type.

Then in the USSR other types and kinds of aviation were quite strong, the system itself was different and our tasks. In the 60s of the last century it was associated with the organization of anti-submarine warfare Igor Kasatonov Advisor to the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, Admiral

Military expert Mozgovoy confirms that such projects were in the Soviet Union, but not landing helicopter carriers were built, but universal landing ships with anti-submarine capabilities. Then the shipyards were loaded with so many orders that it was just necessary to choose priorities.

Ships with a displacement of about 30–40 thousand tons – we almost did not have such shipyards. In Leningrad, the Baltic Shipyard and, so to say, Admiralty Shipyards, and in Nikolaev. And there was nowhere else to build. And there they were busy building ships of completely different classes, so priority was given to large anti-submarine ships and cruisers, missile strike Alexander Mozgovoy military expert