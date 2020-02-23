Russia’s Navy tracks movements of US guided-missile destroyer in Black Sea

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet monitors movements of the US guided-missile destroyer USS Ross, which entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center said in a statement on Sunday.

“Forces of the Black Sea Fleet have begun tracking the movements of the [guided-missile] destroyer USS Ross after she made a transit into the Black Sea at 18.30 Moscow Time on February 23, 2020,” the center said.

US naval ships regularly sail into the Black Sea.

Last December, USS Ross entered the southern area of the Black Sea, so the Black Sea Fleet also began escorting her. Last November, Russia’s Admiral Essen frigate alongside the Vyshny Volochek and Orekhovo-Zuyevo small missile ships tracked movements of the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) that sailed into the southern area of the Black Sea.

from https://tass.com/defense/1123243