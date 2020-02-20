Russia’s new government has ‘no time for warming up’ — Putin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to grant the newly-appointed government any time for warming up.

“All of these people are competent, they all are well informed and know their job. Many of them worked, one way or another, on the National Projects and national development goals, so they are totally in the know. So there can be no window, no time for warming up,” Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled “20 Questions with Vladimir Putin”.

On January 15, after President Vladimir Putin made his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly Dmitry Medvedev announced that his government was stepping down. He described it as a proper decision to make in the light of the presidential proposals for amending the Constitution. On January 16, Medvedev was appointed deputy chairman of Russia’s State Council. Mikhail Mishustin, the former chief of the Federal Tax Service, took the reins as the new head of government. On January 21, Putin approved the structure and make-up of the Mishustin-led government. There are 31 members in the new Cabinet, including the prime minister and his nine deputies.

Earlier, Putin stressed that the Cabinet of Ministers did not have a moment to spare for starting work on the National Projects. He said he was certain that the lack of some knowledge or experience was a lame excuse.

from https://tass.com/politics/1122173