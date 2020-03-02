Russia’s new hypersonic weapons help maintain global strategic balance — Putin

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia’s hypersonic weapons help maintain global stability and strategic balance, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

In an interview for the special project entitled “20 Questions with Vladimir Putin”, the head of state pointed out that the Americans had launched their program for creating a missile defense with the aim of upsetting strategic stability and strategic balance.

“While developing their anti-ballistic missile system, the Americans wanted to upset this strategic stability and balance thinking that if they created a missile defense umbrella, then the other side wouldn’t be able to respond adequately if they use nuclear weapons,” he noted.

“However, after having developed these modern [hypersonic] systems, including those which easily evade any anti-missile ballistic system, we maintain this strategic stability and strategic balance. It is essential not only for us, but also for global security,” Putin explained.

from https://tass.com/politics/1125437