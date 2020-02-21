Russia’s Proton-M rocket ready to deliver Nauka research lab to space station

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Khrunichev Space Center has built a Proton-M carrier rocket to deliver the Nauka (Science) multi-functional laboratory module to the International Space Station (ISS), Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

“The Proton for this launch has already been built and I am confident that the multi-functional laboratory module will fly [to the International Space Station],” Rogozin said at the 11th international conference of the Russian Association of Aviation and Space Insurers.

The Roscosmos chief confirmed that the module was expected to be sent to the Baikonur spaceport on March 19 this year. Earlier, Khrunichev Space Center Chief Alexei Varochko also mentioned this date.