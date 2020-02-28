Russia's S7 will continue charter flights to South Korea by mid-March at least

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. S7 airline plans to make charter flights between Russia and South Korea by mid-March at the least, the company’s press service told TASS on Friday.

“More than 10,000 passengers that purchased tickets for flights between Russia and South Korea with departures in March. We plan that passengers will be returned home by S7 charters. The charter flight schedule has been prepared until the middle of March so far,” the company said.