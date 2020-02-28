Russia's S7 will continue charter flights to South Korea by mid-March at least
MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. S7 airline plans to make charter flights between Russia and South Korea by mid-March at the least, the company’s press service told TASS on Friday.
“More than 10,000 passengers that purchased tickets for flights between Russia and South Korea with departures in March. We plan that passengers will be returned home by S7 charters. The charter flight schedule has been prepared until the middle of March so far,” the company said.
According to the decision of the Russian coronavirus control center, flights of Russian airlines to the Republic of Korea, except Aeroflot, will be suspended from March 1.
S7 is currently making 14 flights per week to Seoul from Vladivostok, four from Novosibirsk and three from Irkutsk.
According to the latest data, 1,261 coronavirus cases were registered in the Republic of Korea. The death toll is equal to 12 and 24 individuals recovered.
from https://tass.com/economy/1124927