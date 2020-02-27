Russia’s top brass to rearm air defense brigade in Eastern Siberia with S-350 systems

DUSHANBE, February 27. /TASS/. The Central Military District’s air defense units stationed in the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Republic of Khakassia in Eastern Siberia will be rearmed with the latest S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile systems, District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Thursday.

“Of course, in order to effectively accomplish the tasks of the air defense of vital facilities in Siberia, we are starting an effort from 2021 to rearm the anti-aircraft missile brigade stationed in the Republic of Khakassia from S-300 launchers to the latest S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile system. We are planning to complete the rearmament in 2022. Further on, we will rearm another air defense missile regiment stationed in Achinsk before 2025,” the commander said.

The S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile system has been developed by the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer for battlefield air defense and is capable of striking targets within a maximum radius of 60 km and at a maximum altitude of 30 km. The S-350 is designated to fight both aerodynamic and ballistic targets. An S-350 launcher carries 12 surface-to-air missiles.