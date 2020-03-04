Russia’s top brass to unveil new heavy flamethrower at Moscow’s Victory Day parade

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. This year, four latest TOS-2 ‘Tosochka’ heavy flamethrower vehicles will take part in Moscow’s Victory Day parade on Red Square for the first time, the Defense Ministry of Russia announced on Wednesday.

“The military hardware has arrived at the Alabino [training ground] in the Moscow Region and is preparing to take part in rehearsals. Nine TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ and four TOS-2 ‘Tosochka’ will roll through [Red Square] as part of a mechanized column,” the ministry said.

Overall, the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 to mark 75 years of the Soviet Union’s victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany will involve 225 weapon systems, of which over 20 latest models will be demonstrated for the first time.

The TOS-2 (the R&D work ‘Tosochka’) is a derivative of the TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ heavy flamethrower system with improved performance characteristics. As compared to its predecessor, it is mounted on the wheeled chassis.