RUSSIAS TOP GENERAL WARNS WW3 IS COMING In Chilling Prediction

NATO’s ramping up of large-scale war games in the Baltics, Poland and the Black Sea region show that it is gearing up for a major confrontation, Gerasimov said on Thursday, briefing foreign military attaches in Moscow.
“The scenario [of the drills] point that NATO is purposefully training its troops to be engaged in a major military conflict.”
Gerasimov pointed out that in addition to flexing its military muscles around Russian borders, the US continues to deploy its anti-ballistic missile systems to Europe, which Moscow considers to be an acute threat to its national security.
Furthermore, there is an ongoing smear campaign about a “Russian military threat” aimed at vilifying Moscow, the general said. Any military build-up attempted by Russia, transparent and defensive in nature, is being spun by Western media outlets and governments as a “threat to peace,” he added.
Russia has not been sitting idly in the face of the US and NATO military build-up and has been developing new cutting-edge weapons that are able to bypass any existing air defenses. One of them is Kinzhal, an air-launched hypersonic missile. Gerasimov confirmed on Tuesday that the missile had successfully completed a series of tests, including in the Arctic.
