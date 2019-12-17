Russia’s Tu-22M3 Strategic Bomber Made Off-Runway Landing After Its Engie Failed In Air
On December 22, an engie of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bomber failed during a scheduled flight in the southern part of the country.
“During a scheduled flight by the Tu-22 aircraft, its engine failed. Thanks to its skillful actions, the crew managed to steer the plane away from a populated area and land it on the ground,” the defense ministry said.
The strategic bomber was forced to make an off-runway landing near the city of Astrakhan.
The Tu-22M3 performed its flight without an ammunition load and caused no damage on the ground. The crew survived receiving no injures.
