Russia’s Tu-22M3 Strategic Bomber Made Off-Runway Landing After Its Engie Failed In Air

On December 22, an engie of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bomber failed during a scheduled flight in the southern part of the country.

“During a scheduled flight by the Tu-22 aircraft, its engine failed. Thanks to its skillful actions, the crew managed to steer the plane away from a populated area and land it on the ground,” the defense ministry said.

The strategic bomber was forced to make an off-runway landing near the city of Astrakhan.

The Tu-22M3 performed its flight without an ammunition load and caused no damage on the ground. The crew survived receiving no injures.

