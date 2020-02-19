Russia's UN envoy warns against attempts to sabotage Minsk Agreements

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 19. /TASS/. Moscow condemns the attempts of several Ukrainian politicians to sabotage the Minsk Agreements, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council session on Ukraine on Tuesday.

The session was held on Russia’s initiative to mark the fifth anniversary of signing the Minsk Agreements.

“We have proposed today’s meeting precisely because for millions of residents of eastern Ukraine, about whom Kiev and its partners in this room prefer to forget, the Minsk Agreements are not a trick and not parallel reality but instead the only real hope for peace,” Nebenzya said. “Only after full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, Ukraine has a chance to return the lost trust of Donbass residents, whom the Ukrainian authorities made into second-tier residents, ‘separatists’ and foreigners in their own country,” he added.

“Many influential Ukrainian politicians are in tune with the wave of sabotaging the Minsk Agreements and openly contardict the ‘political will’ for settlement that was declared by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Paris,” he added.

“One cannot help but be concerned over conscious or unconscious efforts to substitute the Minsk formula with other formats, for example with the Normandy format which, let us remind you, was set up precisely for supporting the implementation of the Minsk Agreements,” he noted.