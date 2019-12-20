Russia’s weightlifting sport chief runs for president of European Weightlifting Federation

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Maxim Agapitov, the president of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF), told TASS on Friday that he had submitted his candidacy for the post of the president of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF).

“The Executive Committee has voiced its unanimous support of my candidacy for the Electoral Congress of the European Weightlifting Federation,” Agapitov said.

“I am submitting my candidacy for the posts of the president, vice-president and secretary general,” the RWF chief added.

The EWF Electoral Congress is scheduled to take place in the Russian capital of Moscow on April 2, 2020. Italian specialist Antonio Urso currently serves as the president of the European Weightlifting Federation.

RWF President Agapitov, 49, also serves as a member of the Executive Committee of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and he is the 1997 World Champion in the under-91 kg weight category.

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period, as well as holding executive posts in international sports federations.

On Thursday, the RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne.

Alexander Ivlev, the head of the RUSADA Supervisory Council, said on Thursday that RUSADA would provide WADA in 10-15 days with an official disagreement against a decision of the global organization on sanctions in regard to Russian sports.

On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

The world’s governing anti-doping body announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the organization’s Code based on inconsistencies found in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

from https://tass.com/sport/1101879