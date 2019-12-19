RVSN to be fully equipped with modern weaponry in coming years — defense minister

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The share of modern weaponry in service with Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) will reach 100% in the coming years, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during an event to mark the 60th anniversary of RVSN.

“We are actively rearming, refitting RVSN in all sectors of our nuclear triad. Today, it can be said for sure that the share of modern weaponry in service with RVSN is 76%. In the coming years, we will increase it to 90%, and, I hope, to 100%,” he said. “The work in this direction continues in a steady and effective manner.”

The minister went on to say that RVSN makes the decisive contribution into Russia’s defense and thanked its personnel for strengthening the country’s security. He described the troops as “the most disciplined, the most mighty and the most powerful unit of our armed forces.”

He also noted the contribution made by engineers and workers employed in Russia’s missile industry.

Shoigu wished RVSN servicemen to “never be ordered to use the powerful weapon, which the country had put into your hands.”.

from https://tass.com/defense/1100811