S-400 missile defense systems purchased by Turkey will be commissioned — minister

ANKARA, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems purchased by Turkey will be commissioned, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told CNN Turk TV channel on Thursday.

“We follow the rules of the game and proceed from main principles. We heard statements like ‘you cannot purchase them, you cannot deliver them’. Our president gave a relevant necessary response and accepted S-400. No one should doubt that S-400 will be commissioned. Works will start around April,” Akar said.

In September 2017, Russia announced signing a $2.5 billion contract with Turkey on delivering S-400. The United States and NATO oppose Turkey’s purchase of S-400.

