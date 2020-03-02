SAA Still Going Strong: Resumes Idlib Offensive, Recaptures Towns as Turkish Aggression Fails (VIDEO)

Idlib, Syria – The Syrian army forces resumed operations in Jabal (Mount) al-Zawiyeh region in southern Idlib after a 5-day pause, retaking control of 2 towns. The Arabic-language service of Sputnik news agency reported on Monday that forces of the Syrian army’s Division 25 have started surprise operations in Jabal al-Zawiyeh.

It added that the towns of Hazarin and al-Dar al-Kabirah in the southern parts of the strategic city of Kanasfareh were liberated after fierce clashes between the SAA and the terrorists. A high-ranking field source also said that SAA has dispatched another cargo of modern military equipment to the fronts in the southern and eastern parts of Idlib province to reinforce SAA positions against Turkis-backed terrorists.

A source in the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that six Turkish combat drones had been destroyed by Syrian air defense systems.

“On March 1, 2020, Syrian air defense systems destroyed six combat unmanned aerial vehicles of the Turkish army over the Idlib de-escalation zone,” the source stated.

According to the source, the drones were delivering strikes on the positions of the Syrian government army to provide backing to terrorist groups. Earlier, the Syrian army stated it had also advanced in the southwest of Idlib governorate after regaining control over the Shashabo mountains, located at the southwestern arm of the Al-Zawiya mountain region.