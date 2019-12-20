Sacrifices Made, The Enormity Of What Is Coming Will Shock The World – Episode 2050
Boris Johnson is now moving forward with the BREXIT and the economic plan. He is now pushing legislation that could end up in a no deal BREXIT. BJ is now looking into [GS] actions in the UK that pushed a campaign that was against BREXIT. Did the [CB] just make a move to save their system. The [DS}/Ds voted for a fake impeachment. Pelosi is trying to hold the articles of impeachment instead of sending them to the Senate. Ted Cruz says Trump would like to call witnesses. Q drops more bread, the fake impeachment might be ruled on by the Supreme Court. Sacrifices were made for the greater good, what is coming is going to shock the world.
Current News – 12.19.2019
Economy
Britain to cut some business rates, conduct ‘fundamental review’
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government plans to introduce a 50% discount in business rates for Britain’s small retailers to boost the country’s struggling high streets and pledged a “fundamental review” of the whole system in the future.
- Business rates are taxes to help pay for local services, charged on most commercial properties, including shops, warehouses, pubs, cafes and restaurants. They are currently calculated according to the rentable value of properties and have an annual inflationary uplift, or multiplier.
- Setting out its new legislative agenda in a Queen’s Speech on Thursday, the government said the move will hike the current business rates discount for small retailers from one-third off to 50% off during the next financial year and extend that discount to cinemas and music venues.
-
Source: reuters.com
- Currently, the U.K. is scheduled to leave the European Union on January 31 of 2020. But under Article 50 of the European Union Constitution, there was always going to be a “transition period” set to end in December of 2020,
- The referendum question asked of the British people in 2016 was this: Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?
- There were no mentions of “deals” or ongoing relationships between Great Britain and the EU when the people voted on Brexit. The horror stories of what might happen to the British, EU, and world economies were designed to frighten the citizens and make them re-think their wish for sovereignty.
- But last week, the British people told the globalists of the E.U. and in their own country exactly what they thought of those scare tactics.
Source: thenewamerican.com
Boris Johnson, To Investigate George Soros For His Anti-Brexit Activity
- Boris Johnson have called for an urgent Electoral Commission probe into George Soros’s American Open Society Foundation after putting money towards a campaign to block Brexit at the ballot box
- The Open Society Foundation remitted funds to the pro-EU ‘Best for Britain’ group, routed via a London third party, in order to circumvent a ban on foreign donations to political organizations in the UK with the goal to effect political change.
- Best for Britain (BfB) had designed a website with the intention to thwart the Prime Minister’s chances of a majority in last week’s General Election.
- In the past two years, BfB has received around $4M from The Open Society Foundation which was confirmed in the accounts of the anti-Brexit organization.
Source: conservativeus.com
- Gao Feng, a spokesman at the Chinese commerce ministry,said that China and the US have been in touch about the signing of the phase one trade deal
Source: zerohedge.com
House approves USMCA, 385-41. The measure now goes to the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he didn’t expect to consider the USMCA until a Senate trial was complete. But now……
That said, we don’t expect the USMCA to come up in the Senate until January
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 19, 2019
- The Trump administration is on track for a deficit of over $1 trillion in this fiscal year. The federal government has only run deficits over $1 trillion four times, all during the Great Recession.
- Spending is the problem. Treasury receipts were up 9 percent last month, but Uncle Sam blew through $434 billion. That was 6 percent above the spending in November 2018. In just two months, the Trump administration spent $814 billion.
Source: tenthamendmentcenter.com
Henry Kissinger told White House he talked to Xi about Trump, Kudlow says
- Henry Kissinger met in China with President Xi Jinping, and the details of his conversations were passed onto President Donald Trump, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow tells CNBC
- Kissinger met with Xi twice during a weeklong trip to China, along with “other big shots,” Kudlow says. Kudlow says shared Kissinger’s dispatch with Trump.
- Xi told Kissinger he would rather deal with Trump than Democrats, who “will go on about human rights and other things,” according to Kudlow.
Source: nbc.com
Political/Rights
Mark Meadows, top Trump ally, to retire from Congress
- Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), a top ally of President Trump, announced that he will retire from Congress at the end of his term.
- Meadows, a four-term lawmaker who represents part of western North Carolina, said in a statement that he “struggled” with leaving what he has long considered a “temporary job.”
- “
Source: thehill.com
Trump has not been impeached.
The house can’t impeach. They can only vote for impeachment.
Then the senate trial.
Or
Supreme Court trial.
BOTH have to vote to impeach Trump before he is actually removed from office.
Which. Will. Not. Happen.
— I E T (@Incarcerated_ET) December 19, 2019
BREAKING: Speaker Nancy Pelosi THREATENS to Withhold Articles of Impeachment from Senate Unless They Bow to Her Demands! (Video)
- PELOSI THREATENS TO WITHHOLD ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT FROM US SENATE
- Following the party line vote by Democrats to impeach President Trump Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters and threatened to withhold the articles of impeachment unless the US Senate bows to her demands!
- The House is threatening the US Senate.
Source: thegatewaypundit.com
So lets get this straight, the DS/DS impeached the President for obstructing, the DS/Ds obstructed the republicans and president from following rules, from due process, Pelosi is now obstructing the impeachment they just had by refusing to hand over the articles of impeachment
Pelosi earlier today warned Trump’s “an ongoing threat to our nat’l security.” Articles contend he’s still committing offenses & threatens “democracy.” If this is the emergency they claim, why is Pelosi now holding back sending Articles to Senate for removal? Why delay 1 minute?
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 19, 2019
Pelosi is saying its a threat to what they had in place an if Trump continues the [DS] system will be exposed to the people
I got Impeached last might without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s Senate’s call!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019
“The Senate shall set the time and place of the trial.” If the Do Nothing Democrats decide, in their great wisdom, not to show up, they would lose by Default!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019
- –> So Pelosi appears to be considering an idea Democrats have floated for several days of holding back the articles of impeachment to exercise leverage over the Senate and the president.
- She declined formally to transmit the articles to the Senate after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
- Unfortunately for them, the Senate can act, regardless — and would vote to acquit.
- That’s because the Constitution is absolutely clear about the Senate’s authority. Article I, Section 3 says: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”
- That is all.
- The Chief Justice presides over a trial involving the president, but the Senate makes the rules. And the Senate is controlled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who regards what the House has done with contempt.
- Pelosi hopes to pressure McConnell into holding a “fair trial” — this, after she and her party broke every relevant House rule and precedent, and several Amendments in the Bill of Rights, all in the name of their “sole Power of Impeachment.”
- They forget that a “fair trial” applies to the accused, not the accuser
- If Pelosi refuses to submit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, McConnell can convene the Senate anyway, summon the Chief Justice, and swear in the Senators as jurors. Democrats can boycott, but they can’t stop the trial.
- McConnell can then propose to dismiss the charges or even hold a vote to acquit the president.
- Pelosi can hide the articles of impeachment but won’t make a bit of difference.
Source: breitbart.com
“The President Wants to Call Witnesses Like Hunter Biden and the Whistleblower” – Ted Cruz Discusses the Upcoming Senate Impeachment Process (VIDEO)
- Senator Ted Cruz suggested that President Trump wants to have witnesses Hunter Biden and the WB called in to testify before the US Senate.
Senator Ted Cruz: We are likely to see a trial in January… We’re going to do substantially better than the House. Both sides will state their case. We’ll respect due process, will have their say. But then unlike the House the President gets to present his case. His team gets to defend him. We’ll listen to those opening arguments. We’ll listen to the president’s team lay out evidence. The next stage will be senators asking questions… At that point I think there’s going to be a debate about whether to shift to a second stage of a trial of bringing in witnesses. I imagine the White House is going to have to access as a legal matter do they want witnesses? My view is the President wants to call witnesses.
Source: thegatewaypundit.com
Lindsey Graham wants Comey, McCabe, and others to testify about FISA approvals
- Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham announced that he wants all the signers of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications and renewals targeting Carter Page to testify in January.
- “The first thing I want to do is discover the scope of the problem. So next January, I want to call everybody who signed a warrant application and ask them — why did we not know this? And try to explain to the public — how does this work? Do the people at the top of the chain just sign it and not look at any of the details? How did it get so off script?” Graham said to reporters, later adding, “I want to start with the people who signed the warrant and have them explain to me why they signed it.”
- Horowitz concluded that the FBI’s investigation was filled with serious missteps and the concealment of exculpatory information from the FISA court.
- Graham also mentioned Horowitz’s ongoing audit of some of the roughly 1,000 annually approved counterintelligence and counterterrorism FISA investigations being carried out by the FBI.
Source: washingtonexaminer.com
- A federal appeals court has agreed with a lower court’s ruling that Obamacare’s individual mandate is unconstitutional.
- A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans ruled, 2-1, the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which required most Americans to purchase healthcare insurance in order to avoid a penalty tax, is indeed unconstitutional.
- The decision upholds that of Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas
- The ruling stated:
[T]he individual mandate is unconstitutional because it can no longer be read as a tax, and there is no other constitutional provision that justifies this exercise of congressional power.
Source: breitbart.com
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
[Re_drop]
What happens when 90% of the media is controlled/owned by (6) corporations?
What happens when those same corporations are operated and controlled by a political ideology?
What happens when the news is no longer free from bias?
What happens when the news is no longer reliable and independent?
What happens when the news is no longer trustworthy?
What happens when the news simply becomes an extension/arm of a political party?
Fact becomes fiction?
Fiction becomes fact?
When does news become propaganda?
Identity creation?
How does the average person, who is under constant financial stress (by design), find time to research and discern fact v fiction?
Majority of people more prone to believe someone in power sitting behind a big brand ‘news’ name?
Do people [human psyche] tend to follow the ‘majority/mainstream viewpoint’ in fear of being isolated and/or shunned?
‘Mainstream’ is used for a reason [dominate trend in opinion].
[If majority of people believe ‘x’ then ‘x’ must be validated / true]
Why do ‘mainstream’ media heads, within different orgs, always use the same keywords and/or catch phrases?
Coordinated? By who? Outside entity providing instructions?
Do they count on the fact that people [human psyche] are more prone to believe something if heard over-and-over again by different ‘trusted’ sources?
Do ‘echo chamber’ tactics provide validation / credibility to the topic/point being discussed?
Threat to intellectual freedom?
Would control over[of] these institutions/organizations allow for the mass control of a populations viewpoint re: a desired topic?
Read again – digest.
Would control over[of] these institutions/organizations allow for the mass control of a populations viewpoint re: a desired topic?
Logical thinking.
Why, after the election of 2016, did [D]’s and media corps jumpstart a [coordinated & planned] divisive blitz intended to create falsehoods re: illegitimacy of election, character assassination of POTUS through sexism, racism, every other ‘ism’?
Pre/post 2016 election?
Why were violent [masked] terror orgs such as Antifa immediately created/funded?
Why were these orgs tasked w/ immediate intimidation/shut down of any pro-POTUS rally[s] and/or events?
Why were marches immediately organized to counter and silence pro-POTUS rally[s] and/or events?
Why were marches immediately organized which divided people into sex/gender, race, [ism]?
When you control the levers of news dissemination, you control the narrative.
Control of the narrative = power
When you are blind, what do you see?
They want you divided.
Divided by religion.
Divided by sex.
Divided by political affiliation.
Divided by class.
When you are divided, and angry, and controlled, you target those ‘different’ from you, not those responsible [controllers].
Divided you are weak.
Divided you pose no threat to their control.
When ‘non-dogmatic’ information becomes FREE & TRANSPARENT it becomes a threat to those who attempt to control the narrative and/or stable [livestock kept – sheep].
When you are awake, you stand on the outside of the stable (‘group-think’ collective), and have ‘free thought’.
“Free thought” is a philosophical viewpoint which holds that positions regarding truth should be formed on the basis of logic, reason, and empiricism, rather than authority, tradition, revelation, or dogma.
THIS REPRESENTS A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER TO THE CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
An Impeachment Role for the Supreme Court?
Do the charges against Trump pass constitutional muster? The justices should decide before the Senate does.In the present overheated state of official Washington, there may be no alternative to charging into an impeachment trial whose outcome is a foregone conclusion. There is no allegation of treason, bribery, a high crime, or a misdemeanor, the four categories of offense the Constitution identifies as justifying the removal of a president, and no evidence of any such offense. . The preferable next step would be for the Senate to ask the Supreme Court to determine whether the four grounds cited by the Constitution for removal of a president are exclusive, and accordingly this impeachment bill need not be tried, or those categories are merely illustrative,
the authors of the Constitution did not want a president removed for anything less than a high crime, and that none of the impeachment efforts in history would qualify. Andrew Johnson had fired the war secretary, which was his right, and he was narrowly acquitted in 1868 in the intense post–Civil War Reconstruction atmosphere. Richard Nixon was charged by the Judiciary Committee with having “made it his policy” to “obstruct,” and having “through his close subordinates and agents” obstructed, the Watergate investigation; and of having “endeavored” to misuse the IRS (not having actually done so, as Franklin Roosevelt, Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Obama, and others have done); and of impeding the impeachment proceedings by temporary noncompliance with House committee subpoenas. The last was an obviously absurd charge, but even the first two were not high crimes, and there has never been any conclusive evidence that Nixon was guilty of them anyway. But his impeachment case was a model of fairness compared with the present nonsense. President Clinton may have lied to a grand jury about his extramarital sex life, but that was not a high crime either, in constitutional terms, and was rightly judged insufficient to justify his removal.
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
It must be done right.
It must be done according to the rule of law.
It must carry weight.
It must be proven in the court of law.
There can be no mistakes.
Good things sometimes take time.
Attempts to slow/block the inevitable [Justice] will fail.
[D]s election interference 2016.
>Clinton/Hussein illegal FISA
[D]s election interference 2018.
>Mueller
[D]s election interference 2020.
>Impeachment
Projection.
These people are sick.
We, the People, are the cure.
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6It must be done right.
It must be done according to the rule of law.
It must carry weight.
It must be proven in the court of law.
There can be no mistakes.
Good things sometimes take time.
Attempts to slow/block the inevitable [Justice] will fail.
[D]s election interference 2016.
>Clinton/Hussein illegal FISA
[D]s election interference 2018.
>Mueller
[D]s election interference 2020.
>Impeachment
Projection.
These people are sick.
We, the People, are the cure.
Q>>7555466
Fired/forced _ FBI?
Fired/forced _ DOJ?
Fired/forced _ State?
Fired/forced _ Senate?
Fired/forced _ Congress?
Fired/forced _ C_A
Fired/forced _ DoD?
Hired/install _ SC?
Hired/install _ Federal Judiciary?
Hired/install _ DOJ
Hired/install _ C_A
Locked & Loaded.
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
the first clip is on the broad scope of durhams investigation take a listen
the second clip has to do with Comey saying he was ‘seven layers’ above the investigation take a listenTrump tweeted out the following”
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
What about when verifying new trip re: projectDcomms?
[ie calling our shot]
Standard deviation broken?
Greatest statistical anomaly witnessed or……
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Anonymous>>7557024
Thanks for standing watch with us for a little while on this emotional night. We are with you and POTUS. Please pass that on to him.Friend/Patriot – hold your head up high.
POTUS was not harmed in any way today other than on paper (history books).
Sometimes you must sacrifice yourself for the greater good.
“I will gladly take all those slings and arrows for you.” – POTUS
But, even that, can be undone.
The enormity of what is coming will SHOCK THE WORLD.
Pray.
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Backchannels are important.
Know your history and you will know why.
Q
- So what exactly is a back channel, and when is it appropriate?
- “It essentially means creating a channel of communication with another government or with representatives of another government, that is discreet, that doesn’t go through the official channels of diplomatic cables, of using ambassadors and more formal methods of communicating,”
- “Presidents have often used it,” , “when they want to keep their contacts and proposals secret from other parts of the bureaucracy in the United States that might not be supportive of the policy initiative, or simply from the issue of leaks — when you need just a small group of people to know what you’re doing in order to safeguard negotiations that are very delicate, but will have extensive rewards if they come to fruition.”
- “Every president has used them in one form or another,” explains Kornbluh. “Nixon used them … for the opening to China. There were back channels with Ho Chi Minh during the Vietnam War. Barack Obama famously used them to arrive at an agreement of engagement with Raul Castro’s government in Cuba. In fact, in the case of Cuba, just about every president since Eisenhower has used back-channel communications because of the delicacy and the political sensitivity of negotiating with the Cubans over the years.”
-
Q !!mG7VJxZNCI ID: 4fe510 No.5643022The Great Awakening (‘Freedom of Thought’), was designed and created not only as a backchannel to the public (away from the longstanding ‘mind’ control of the corrupt & heavily biased media) to endure future events through transparency and regeneration of individual thought (breaking the chains of ‘group-think’), but, more importantly, aid in the construction of a vehicle (a ‘ship’) that provides the scattered (‘free thinkers’) with a ‘starter’ new social-networking platform which allows for freedom of thought, expression, and patriotism or national pride (the feeling of love, devotion and sense of attachment to a homeland and alliance with other citizens who share the same sentiment).
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
The militia is activated in Virginia, right now, waiting to fight for the rights that the government is currently failing to protect.
People know that DC is basically in Virginia, right?
I don’t think ppl who are foot dragging are going to be spared if this thing pops off.
— Amazing Polly (@99freemind) December 19, 2019
from x22report.com