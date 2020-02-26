Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doubled down on his remarks praising former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro during a televised town hall on Monday night after he raised eyebrows for complimenting the brutal leader’s education reforms.

“When Fidel Castro first came into power … you know what he did? He initiated a major literacy program. It was a lot of folks in Cuba at that point who were illiterate and he formed the Literacy Brigade … and they went out and they helped people learn to read and write You know what? I think teaching people to read and write is a good thing,” Sanders said in response to criticism.

Incredible. Bernie Sanders doubles down on his defense of Castro’s “literacy programs.” pic.twitter.com/mLSnu1NnEd — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) February 25, 2020

He continued, “I have been extremely consistent and critical of all authoritarian regimes all over the world including Cuba, including Nicaragua, including Saudi Arabia, including China, including Russia. I happen to believe in democracy, not authoritarianism. … China is an authoritarian country … but can anyone deny, I mean the facts are clear, that they have taken more people out of extreme poverty than any country in history. Why you criticize when I say that — that’s the truth. So that is the fact. End of discussion.” – READ MORE

from https://truepundit.com/sanders-doubles-down-on-his-fidel-castro-praise-amid-criticism-teaching-people-to-read-and-write-is-a-good-thing-video/