[embedded content]

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) on Friday said the Washington Post report about Russian attempts to boost his 2020 presidential campaign was released to harm his campaign ahead of the Nevada caucuses.

“How do you think it came out now if you had the briefing a month ago?” a reporter asked Sanders as he was walking up to a jet in Bakersfield, Calif.

“I’ll let you guess about one day before the Nevada caucus,” Sanders said. “Why do you think it came out? It was the Washington Post? Good friends.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here —

from https://truepundit.com/sanders-takes-aim-at-washington-post-for-timing-of-russia-story-video/