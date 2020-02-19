Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has widened his lead against the other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, according to a new national poll by the Washington Post/ABC News.

Sanders scored a 9% boost over the outlets’ January poll, garnering 32% support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters following strong results in Iowa and New Hampshire contests, Bloomberg reports.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, sank to 17%, followed closely by Michael Bloomberg at 14% and Elizabeth Warren at 12%.

Sanders’a [sic] lead tracks with the 31% support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters that the Vermont senator posted in a NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll released Tuesday. Sanders garnered 27% in a Wall Street Journal/NBC News national poll also released Tuesday. The Post-ABC poll found 30% of Democratic-leaning voters choosing Sanders as the most electable against President Donald Trump. Sanders was the top choice of 50% of voters under age 50. –Bloomberg

And while Biden has the most support among blacks at 32%, Sanders has the most support from nonwhites overall at 35% to Biden’s 22%.

While Bernie may have a massive lead over the pack right now, Bloomberg has made great strides – and may pose a serious challenge to the Vermont socialist in the coming weeks.

from http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/zerohedge/feed/~3/OAcqc4K4O1g/sanders-widens-lead-over-2020-dems-after-new-poll-reveals-32-support