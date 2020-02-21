Sanya authorities lift ban on visiting local sights amid novel coronavirus outbreak

SANYA, February 21. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities in the southern province of Hainan lifted a ban on visiting some of the key tourist attractions that have been closed since late January amid coronavirus outbreak, according to www.hinews.cn.

According to the publication, starting from Friday tourists will again be able to visit such famous places as the End of the World Park, the Nanshan Mountains Park, as well as the island of Wuzhizhou. Tourist facilities magagers have been instructed to provide a high level of service while observing strict sanitary standards. Employees of parks and other tourist facilities should regularly disinfect the area and take all necessary precautions. On the territory of all tourist facilities, both staff and visitors are required to wear medical face masks, as well as checkbody temperature at the entrance. Tourists are encouraged to avoid big groups and maintain a distance of at least one meter between each other.

All Sanya tourist attractions were closed to the public from January 25 amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. The authorities had to take those measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

The outbreak of the now-infamous novel coronavirus pneumonia was recorded in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis, in late December 2019. The World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Apart from China, 25 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

from https://tass.com/society/1122863