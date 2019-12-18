Sara Flounders: Crimes against Humanity: US Sanctions Harm One Third of World’s People

The US is provoking Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz, over which the Iranian drone was shot down yesterday. The overlapping of the main oil artery…



The most insidious and pervasive form of modern warfare by Wall Street and the Pentagon, acting in coordination, is passing largely unnoticed and…

They always talk about “Russian threat”. It was not long ago that another ambitious power cited Russia as a threat and invoked “collective defense”…

US Ambassador to Berlin Richard Grenell said that if Germany does not increase its contributions to NATO’s budget, Washington will withdraw the US…

Iran attempted to seize a British tanker in retaliation for the arrest of an Iranian vessel from Gibraltar. The United States is collecting a…

The outgoing Obama administration in expelling 35 Russian diplomats from the USAi indicates the Russophobic regime that would have been maintained…

The European Union is ready to spend 1.5 million euros to bring Moldova over to its side in its relations with Russia and “put Moldova back” on the…

This was done in connection with the extension of sanctions against Russia from the United States. Visa and MasterCard cut off Russian banks, which…

The US Treasury Department has announced the relevant information on new sanctions against Russia.

It’s another week in Washington and another horror show. This time it was Attorney General Jeff Sessions being grilled by Senators on whether, when,…

The situation in Syria, as East Aleppo’s human shields show, remains very bad for all Syrians. Although this visit was strictly non-political. It had…

