Saudi Arabia poisoned 10,000 camels with pesticides in effort to protect crops from swarming locusts

(Natural News) Twitter is abuzz with disturbing reports out of Saudi Arabia about how government efforts to protect food crops against the ongoing locust invasion has led to the sickness of at least 10,000 camels.

One Twitter user wrote that the pesticides Saudi Arabia is spraying on local agriculture is apparently so powerful that when camels try to eat the food it’s being doused on, they later die from it.

“Saudi environmental activists reported over 10,000 camels were poisoned in Saudi Arabia after authorities sprayed plants with pesticides to kill locusts, but the camels ate the plants,” this user explains.

“[Hundreds] of camels have died so far.”

Another news source reported that the Saudi Arabian government is using “a very toxic pesticide” to try to protect its food crops. But, sadly, only the camels seem to be dying from it, while whatever is being sprayed has eerily “left the locusts untouched.”

This biblical-level event originated in East Africa and has since spread to Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Bahrain. There have also been earthquakes in Turkey, Iran and New Zealand; volcanoes in Ecuador and Italy; and pestilence, aka the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) primarily in China, Japan South Korea.

And the worst part is that all of this seems to be spreading in conjunction with what one Twitter user describes as the “moral code of humanity” hitting an “all-time low.” “Idol-worship (is) at (an) all-time high,” this same user added.

Is God trying to warn the world of his impending judgment?

It would seem as though the world is now witnessing a replay of many of the ten biblical plagues of the Old Testament. With the exception of all newborn baby boys being put to death, the other nine plagues of old are all reanimating in the modern day.

Is this a sign of God’s impending judgment? Many would argue yes. One thing is for sure: We’re certainly not in Kansas anymore, to borrow from the classic film The Wizard of Oz.

“And out of the smoke locusts came down on the earth and were given power like that of scorpions of the earth,” reads Revelation 9:3, a prophetic verse that at least parallels what’s now occurring in the Middle East.

As much as one-fifth of the entire world, according to another Twitter user, is currently covered in locust swarms, with some extending even into China, which is already reeling from the horrors of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) pandemic.

Under normal desert circumstances, locusts live very short lives and never burgeon in population to the point that they cause these types of swarms. But because it’s been raining quite a bit these days in the Middle Eastern deserts, locust populations are skyrocketing, which is why the situation has reached biblical proportions.

“This crisis is both natural and man-made,” claims Baldwyn Torto, a principal scientist who specializes in studying locusts at the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology in Nairobi, Kenya.

“There is a natural cycle of cyclones in this region, but there’s also so much insecurity in some parts of the region that the surveillance systems for locusts and other pests have broken down.”

At the same time, it’s not just the locusts: it’s everything that’s now on the verge of collapse and mayhem, setting this apart from perhaps any other time in the history of the world.

For more related news about the many calamities happening all around the world, be sure to check out Collapse.news.

