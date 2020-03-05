Saudi-backed Forces Are Retreating In Yemen’s Al-Jawf Province (Map Upate)

southfront.org

Ansar Allah continues its rapid advance against Saudi-led forces in the Yemeni province of al-Jawf. Since the liberation of the town of Hazm, Yemeni forces have kicked off an offensive along the administrative border othe provinces of Marib and Jawf taking control of more and more areas. It seems that the defense of Saudi-led forces in this part of Yemen collapsed.

