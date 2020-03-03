Well, at least some questions are finally answered. About Aliens I mean, we went about it the wrong way, but I feel the answer is definitive. If some alien travelling through space and time happened upon the Earth, they would probably say, “Stop! Oh my god we’ve got to help them.” This would be aliens of average intelligence taking pity on a comparable life form. Super intelligent beings would keep going looking at us like a drunk in the gutter. “Nope! This one can’t be helped.” I imagine that somewhere up in space is a yellow police tape cordoning off the Earth to protect innocents in the area.

Do you know who lives on the sunny side of the street? Donald Trump he’s got to be the luckiest S.O.B. on the planet. Failure follows him clinging to him like the odor of hot dog sh*t on a cold morning and yet, he keeps going. There was a movie years ago, “Save the Tiger” with Jack Lemmon. The movie opens on a swimming pool at dawn. Steam rising, behind it a mansion in Beverly Hills. You go through one day of this poor bastard’s life and see what he has to do to keep his mansion in Beverly Hills. You begin envious and end up feeling sorry for the guy.

And this guy was burdened with the truth. He had a conscience and felt bad for the crimes he committed. Now imagine the mental gymnastics of Donald Trump. He flies through the air with the greatest of ease he’s the daring fat man on the mental trapeze. Sailing effortlessly through the cranium turning flips navigating the next crime. Like a pinball machine with a hundred silver steel balls bouncing from bumper to bumper wildly. Lights flashing, bell’s ringing the free game counter spinning out of control. Like a serial killer you’d rather kill them but part of you wants to study their brain. Hello Clarisse!

Anyway, the United States will officially surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan. Of course, the memo didn’t quite phrase it like that, they called it “A PEACE AGREEMENT!” Yeah! Can you imagine if Obama tried something like this? Under the terms of the “agreement”, the US will take their sh*t and git. The Taliban agrees to make nice and promises never to use terrorism ever again anymore. Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but I imagine the new car business in Kabul is pretty good about now. We fought a nineteen-year war for a promise” to be good?

We sign an agreement with the same political party we vowed to remove. Imagine if at the end of WW2, we signed a peace agreement with the “New” Nazi Party but they’ve promised to be good this time. Like the battle of the Teutoburg Forest the mighty Roman legions were humbled by the barbarians. And yet this S.O.B. is proud of it! And get’s away with it, let’s review: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, revolving door White House, Crimes o plenty, alternative truth, the Mueller Report, the whistle blower, the impeachment, the sham trial all in three years and now abject surrender. And yet, on any street corner in America you’ll find a Joe Six-pack saying, “I don’t know, Bernie Sanders is a Socialist.”

from https://www.opednews.com/articles/Save-the-Tiger-by-David-Cox-Aliens_Alternative_Intelligence_Obama-200303-75.html