Sberbank CEO reveals professions to be in future demand

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The rollout of artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to rise of new occupations, such as biomedical engineers, neural information specialists and neurointerface designers, said Chief Executive Officer of Sberbank Herman Gref Wednesday.

“Technologies in today’s world are the dominating factor determining all the other things — politics, the economy, social life, society, and the daily life of each citizen. Artificial intelligence, from our point of view, is a key long-term technology that will drive all other technologies, without exception. Any individual, whatever he is dealing with, shall master artificial intelligence technology. Simple majors will soon be excluded from the list of professions with the aid of the artificial intelligence,” Gref noted.

Occupations such as biomedical engineers, neuroinformatic specialists and neurointerface designers will enjoy huge demand in the future because of the evolution of artificial intelligence, the banking executive emphasized.

from https://tass.com/economy/1126533