Sec. of Def. Mike Esper Meets with Rogue Nuclear Commanders at Minot, Subject: Armageddon

MINOT-BARKSDALE, THE FORGOTTEN MUTINY IN AUGUST 2007, AT LEAST 6 NUCLEAR WARHEADS WERE STOLEN FROM MINOT AIR FORCE BASE IN NORTH DAKOTA. THE MOMENT THEY WERE LOADED, THEY DISAPPEARED FROM AMERICA'S NUCLEAR INVENTORY, "LOCATION UNKNOWN," SOMETHING THAT IS NOT SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN. THERE IS NO POSSIBLE "MISINTERPRETATION" OF ORDERS, NO MISTAKE, NO "WRONG LABEL" ISSUE. THESE WEAPONS WERE STOLEN, PURE AND SIMPLE. The story behind this is below and it is important now because it is starting all over again. The West Point Mafia, all from the "bad apple" Class of 1986 that RDS talks about so much, is on the move again, this time it isn't Iran they are planning to nuke, but all of us. This is the cover story, the background, what is being brought back to life, is in the 2011 story from VT: Sputnik, Moscow: US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper paid a visit on Wednesday to a remote US nuclear base in North Dakota and will later meet with US Strategic Command leaders in Nebraska, including critics of the Pentagon's pace for modernizing its nuclear arsenal. Meanwhile new budget proposals would set aside billions for expanding the nuclear triad.

Minot, Barksdale, the Forgotten Mutiny

By Gordon Duff, Senior Editor, September 9, 2011

By 2006, rogue groups in the military, including members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, top Republican members of Congress, the Israeli lobby and most of the National Security Council had decided that Bush was a weakling, his brain addled from years of drugs, alcohol and the continual mumbling he referred to as “praying.”

Attempts to bring about the scheduled invasion of Iran, set in motion by General Petraeus in 2005, had failed. The coup attempt staged by the Air Force at Minot AFB, the seizure of a load of H bombs had been caught, those involved “accidented” and the Air Force, from then on no longer given any direct nuclear authority.

Two elections had been rigged to get Bush into office. 9/11, years in the planning, complex demolitions, radio controlled aircraft, SDI (Strategic Defense Initiative) weapons developments, our biggest weapons secrets, were used on to flatten the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

This could all have happened years before if the removal of Clinton had been allowed to succeed, attempts to tie him to CIA drug running and then the “Lewinsiki affair.” As early as 1981, the elder Bush tried it too, 69 days into the Reagan presidency, John Hinckley, a mind control (MK Ultra) asset of the Bush CIA had tried to murder Reagan.

SOON AFTER HIS ELECTION, PRESIDENT OBAMA WAS WARNED THAT IF HE DID WHAT HE KNEW HE MUST, JAIL AT LEAST 200 TRAITORS, MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, AT LEAST 3 SUPREME COURT JUSTICES AND TOP OFFICIALS OF THE WHITE HOUSE AND PENTAGON, HE WOULD NEVER HAVE A PRESIDENCY.

Obama in the Hot Seat

The economy had been gutted and he was told the CIA and military would kill his entire family if he interfered in their drug cartel, which controlled not only Afghanistan, a war he had to keep going forever, but Mexico as well, a border that would be kept open at all costs.

What had happened was simple. The CIA had always been in the drug business, long before Oliver North and Iran Contra, long before George H.W. Bush and the ‘Golden Triangle.’

The games Wall Street and the banksters were allowed to play, emptying the markets, collapsing the banks, gutting the dollar, few in the CIA or military understood them though they stole trillions.

The CIA and military and key leaders of congress saw the easy money, drug money, rendition flights filled with heroin, trucks filled with ecstasy and cocaine flowing in from Mexico while the infrastructure of gangs, starting with Arizona and New Mexico, California had long become ‘other than America,” would quickly spread across the United States, buying up local governments in communities from South Carolina to Maine to Idaho.

ALL THAT WAS NEEDED WAS AN OPEN BORDER, THE MONEY WAS THERE TO BUY THAT EASILY, THE CIA’S COVER TO MOVE DRUGS AND MONEY AROUND THE WORLD UNDER THE GUISE OF THE “GLOBAL WAR ON TERROR” AND THE WAR IN AFGHANISTAN THAT PRESIDENT OBAMA HAD SWORN TO END, TO GO ON FOREVER.

Fighting for What? – and for Whom?

Opium fields would give way to heroin processing, a private air force of Defense Department and CIA contractors to move the product and a sea of diplomats and members of congress to move the money, using their immunity and the ability to transfer billions using paper financial instruments.

Standby Letters of Credit, that went from Dubai to Zurich inside a wallet like a wrapped condom.

What his advisors told him, some at least, is that unless President Obama were to press criminal charges against those tied to 9/11, not just torture and rendition, not falsified intelligence or election rigging, we mean exactly what is said, 9/11 itself, where the FBI had half its evidence, and, at the same time, remove all “Dominionist traitors” (their terminology), those working with General Jerry Boykin and Vice President Cheney, including the contractors of Blackwater, Xe, Dyncorp and other companies, it would be impossible to function as a free nation.

They still held more than one nuclear weapon stolen during the Minot/Barksdale episode and at least two more from the South African stocks that Israel held, initially we have found, on Northern Cyprus, in partnership with members of Turkey’s armed forces.

IN AUGUST 2007, AT LEAST 6 NUCLEAR WARHEADS WERE STOLEN FROM MINOT AIR FORCE BASE IN NORTH DAKOTA. THE MOMENT THEY WERE LOADED, THEY DISAPPEARED FROM AMERICA’S NUCLEAR INVENTORY, “LOCATION UNKNOWN,” SOMETHING THAT IS NOT SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN. THERE IS NO POSSIBLE “MISINTERPRETATION” OF ORDERS, NO MISTAKE, NO “WRONG LABEL” ISSUE. THESE WEAPONS WERE STOLEN, PURE AND SIMPLE.

DISCUSSIONS OF INDIVIDUAL COMMANDERS HAVING AUTHORITY TO DEPLOY WEAPONS, STORIES OF ACCIDENTS, CONFUSION OR POLITICAL ALIGNMENTS WITHIN THE AIR FORCE ARE “RED HERRINGS.” NOTHING IS MORE CONTROLLED, MORE SECURE, MORE RESTRICTED, MORE CLASSIFIED, MORE PROTECTED THAN THE NUCLEAR ARSENAL OF THE UNITED STATES. HOWEVER, ON THAT FATEFUL DAY IN 2007, A HALF DOZEN OR MORE, HYDROGEN BOMBS, WERE PLUCKED OUT OF A SECURE BUNKER WITH NO PAPERWORK, NO ORDERS, NOTHING.

THIS IS THE MILITARY. PEOPLE ARE JAILED FOR LOSING FLASHLIGHT BATTERIES. THEY WERE LOADED INTO THE WEAPONS BAY OF A B-52 LONG RANGE BOMBER FOR TRANSPORT TO PLACES UNKNOWN, FOR PURPOSES UNKNOWN. THE PLANE HAD NO ORDERS, WAS PART OF NO MISSION, OPERATED UNDER NO LEGAL COMMAND STRUCTURE, IN FACT, THE MOMENT THE WEAPONS WERE LOADED, WAS NO LONGER AN AMERICAN PLANE AT ALL.

A MISSION, EVEN UNDER THE MOST INNOCENT POSSIBLE CIRCUMSTANCES, THAT WOULD HAVE REQUIRED THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE PRESIDENT AND HIS STAFF, CERTAINLY THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF AND LIKELY THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL AS WELL, SEEMS TO HAVE AUTHORIZED ITSELF, OUT OF “THIN AIR.” THOUGH THE PLANE LATER LANDED AT BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE IN LOUISIANA, THERE IS NO EVIDENCE SUPPORTING THIS AS THE INTENDED DESTINATION, FAR FROM IT.

THE THEFT, HIJACKING, YOU PICK THE TERM, THESE ARE THE BEST TWO SO FAR, HAPPENED OUTSIDE THE COMMAND AUTHORITY OF THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT, CONTRAVENING ALL PROTOCOLS FOR THE STORAGE, HANDLING AND DEPLOYMENT OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS. THE INCIDENT WAS ALSO A VIOLATION OF TREATIES REQUIRING AMERICA TO SAFEGUARD HER STOCKPILE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS, NOT JUST FROM ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTERS BUT, AS WITH THIS INCIDENT, FROM A MUTINY BY MEMBERS OF THE MILITARY AND CIVILIAN BRANCHES OF OUR GOVERNMENT, ACTING OUTSIDE AUTHORITY, ACTING AS CIVILIANS, AN ACT OF PIRACY, MUTINY, AN ACT OF INSURRECTION.

ALL THE THINGS ISRAEL WARNS AMERICA ABOUT EVERY DAY, RADICAL GROUPS IN IRAN AND PAKISTAN GETTING CONTROL OF NUKES REALLY HAPPENED, BUT NOT WITH MUSLIM RADICALS AND NOT IN THE MIDDLE EAST, IT HAPPENED HERE AT HOME. THE RADICALS WERE CHRISTIANS, OF A SORT AT LEAST, POSSIBLY INTENT ON ARMAGEDDON, MAYBE PLANNING TO SELL THE WEAPONS TO IRAN OR NORTH KOREA OR, MORE LIKELY, TUCKING THEM AWAY FOR “A RAINY DAY.” THE MINOT-BARKSDALE “INCIDENT” DEMONSTRATED, NOT ONLY THAT A SECRET GOVERNMENT EXISTS BUT IT IS CAPABLE OF WAGING, NOT ONLY FOREIGN POLICY BUT OF MOUNTING A CREDIBLE THERMONUCLEAR THREAT TO THE WORLD.

A “NOT SO COINCIDENTAL” COINCIDENCE

WHEN A PLANELOAD OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS IS HIJACKED BY AN EXTREMIST ORGANIZATION TIED TO THE HIGHEST LEVELS OF POWER IN AMERICA, WE MIGHT ASK, WHY THEN? WHAT WAS GOING ON IN AMERICA IN AUGUST 2007? DID SOMETHING HAPPEN THEN? WHY WERE 6 NUCLEAR WEAPONS STOLEN AT THE EXACT SAME TIME AMERICA SUFFERED THE LARGEST FINANCIAL COLLAPSE, BECAME THE VICTIM OF THE LARGEST FINANCIAL CRIME IN WORLD HISTORY? IS THIS A COINCIDENCE?

WE KNOW THESE THINGS FOR SURE:

•THIS WAS THE 11TH HOUR, THE LAST MINUTES OF THE 11TH HOUR, THE LAST CHANCE TO BEGIN A WAR WITH IRAN. IRAQ HAD BEEN TEMPORARILY “STABILIZED” BY MASSIVE BRIBES PAID OUT UNDER GENERAL PETRAEUS’ “SUNNI AWAKENING” PROGRAM, A ‘BAND-AID’ FIX THAT WOULD SOON COME APART, AFGHANISTAN HAD BECOME A HOPELESS QUAGMIRE AND THE PUBLIC HAD TURNED ON PRESIDENT BUSH, GIVING HIM THE LOWEST APPROVAL RATINGS OF ALL TIME, LEAVING HIS PRESIDENCY FAILED AND DISCREDITED.

•WHAT HAD BEGUN AS A MINOR MORTGAGE CRISIS HAD REVEALED A DEEPER DISEASE, THE “TOXIC DERIVATIVES” SCHEMES THAT WOULD COLLAPSE AMERICA’S ENTIRE FINANCIAL SYSTEM. ONLY 5% OF THE MISMANAGED FUNDS WERE MORTGAGE RELATED, 95% WAS A MASSIVE PONZI SCHEME BY “BANKS” THAT HAD TAKEN TO CREATING WEALTH OUT OF THIN AIR, UNDERWRITING THE ENTIRE AMERICAN ECONOMY, BOND AND STOCK MARKETS, CORPORATE EARNINGS, PENSION PLANS, ALL BACKED BY NOTHING AT ALL. THE MONEY MOST AMERICAN’S THOUGHT THEY HAD WASN’T EVEN THE “COUNTERFEIT” TRASH SPEWED BY THE FEDERAL RESERVE. IT WAS, IN FACT, IMAGINARY, SOON TO BE GONE, “POOF!” HOW COULD 6 NUCLEAR WEAPONS, PROVIDING THIS WAS THE ONLY THEFT, SOMETHING WE MAY NEVER LEARN, BE USED TO COVER THE CRIMES OF AMERICA’S ENTIRE FINANCIAL COMMUNITY? WHAT USE OF WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION WOULD HAVE CHANGED THE PUBLIC’S PERCEPTION, A PUBLIC INCREASINGLY SUSPICIOUS OF THE OTHER GREAT COINCIDENCE OF ALL TIME, 9/11? WERE WEAPONS TO BE TAKEN OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY TO ATTACK OTHERS OR TO BE BROUGHT BACK, A CONTAINER IN A SEAPORT, A VENDING MACHINE IN A STADIUM, ATOP A MISSILE, BROUGHT HOME? FOR YEARS, THE FRONT MEN FOR THE SECRET GOVERNMENT, THE ONES EASILY RECOGNIZED, HAD DONE LITTLE BUT PREPARE AMERICA FOR SUCH AN EVENTUALITY. WITH $12 TRILLION DOLLARS “MISSING,” WOULD THE INCINERATION OF AN AMERICAN CITY BE ENOUGH?

Why Did We Accept a 9-11 Rigged Inquiry

The real threats were dramatic. The transition team for Obama had more than enough evidence from “friendly” members of the 9/11 Commission. The world then, even without the “slam dunk” proof that Building 7 and the Pentagon missile attack have provided was simple enough. NORAD was on stand down.

Our satellite based air defense system, no, it hadn’t been “radar’ as claimed for over 20 years, had been disabled or its data destroyed. It sees all planes, flying, landing, who is in planes, how hot the engines are, can even pick up irregular handling and course issues not tied to turbulence.

Our real system has nothing to do with RADAR or what is seen on TV, this is fiction. Our real defenses are space based, can defend against, not only planes but cruise type missiles launched from submarines and even multiple warheads using sophisticated deception technology on ballistic missiles.

IF AN AMERICAN AIRLINES PILOT SWERVES LIGHTING A CIGARETTE IN THE COCKPIT WHILE FLYING FROM LOUISVILLE TO WHEELING, NORAD KNOWS IT, MAYBE EVEN WHAT BRAND.

The cover story given now, the recent leaks, just prior to the 9/11 10th anniversary are telling. Former CIA director and Defense Secretary Gates is now describing the enmity between Obama, Biden and Netanyahu. We now understand why millions in Zionist money, the Koch brothers cabal and the Mossad have been working so hard with neocons to brand Obama a socialist, a Muslim and even foreign born.

The Koch Brothers

Then the Koch brother hired “storytellers” to invent tales of Obama and the Chicago “Gay bathhouse scene,” stories carried by assets seldom exposed by anything this outlandish, folks usually used for “phony leaks” from imaginary “intelligence sources.”

This is, if anything, the most outrageous act thus far and every attempt was made to sell it.

When Obama, who had no private military capability of his own, no “hit squads” such as the GOP has with Blackwater, the threats against his family were real.

He could in no way retaliate or he and those close to him would suffer the same fate as John Wheeler III, victim of a street crime or Wisconsin Senator Paul Wellstone, who, with his entire family, were murdered in a staged plane crash.

WITH GOP/PENTAGON/CIA ROGUE MUSCLE TO RENT, THE INSURANCE AND PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY, “CLEAN COAL” AND NUCLEAR POWER COULD SUDDELY ORDER “HITS” LIKE ON THE SOPRANOS, COULD AND, WERE WE TO LOOK MORE CAREFULLY, DO.

If 3000 people could be murdered on 9/11 without the blink of an eye, the daughter of a president could be given cancer just as easily.

9-11 Satellite View – All Planes Can be Seen

The holes in 9/11, not just the ‘no plane hit the Pentagon’ issue but how planes disappeared from radar and nobody noticed, the failure to address that is epic. Planes weren’t on radar, not for security.

They were watched by satellite, optical, synthetic aperature radar and infrared censors, dozens of satellites whose algorithms watched them land, watched them unload, perhaps watched them replaced or simply repackaged for sale to Taiwan, a ‘rumor’ much less rumor than fact.

Those same satellites may well have watched the deaths of passengers, poison gas, pistol executions, bodies trucked to incinerators nearby. Too graphic for you?

If a plane hit the Pentagon, satellite footage showing every inch of its travel in resolution capable of counting the rivets exists as does synthetic aperture radar capable of telling you what kind of wrist watch each passenger wore.

What do you think we spend our billions on?

911 Comission Perjury Went Unpunished – Why?

Remember, many years ago, when Gorbachev was nearly over thrown but the CIA gave him no warning. Remember him saying, “The CIA can read license plates in Moscow and they couldn’t see armoured divisions closing in on the capitol?”

This was decades ago.

If you find Obama a disappointment perhaps you might remember, a few months ago, when he spoke of how difficult he found ‘asserting control’ over the Washington bureaucracy he inherited.

We, years ago, remember Mrs. Clinton telling us of a great conspiracy against the presidency. We were advised by TV talking heads to take these pronouncements as conspiracy theory.

These were blisters, those little areas where pus comes to the surface and the rot inside begins to seep out.

IN A STATEMENT A YEAR AGO, CIA DIRECTOR LEON PANETTA STATED, ALMOST CRYPTICALLY, THAT “NO ONE HAD HEARD ANYTHING FROM OSAMA BIN LADEN SINCE LATE 2001.”

Similarly, Panetta and Gates over the past 2 years have declare the real strength of Al Qaeda, an organization many claim to be totally bogus in the first place, is down to “a dozen or less.”

What we have seen is the rise of a political movement meant to restore constitutional authority, authority that ended under Bush, authority Obama has proven too fearful to oppose, a movement that, instead, enslaved itself to, not only continuing the abuses of authority it said it opposed but set about dismembering the checks and balances the Obama administration put in place to stop economic piracy has had occurred during the Bush regime.

These are, perhaps, the only signs of there having been an Obama presidency at all, this and the hatred Israeli extremists have for President Obama whose public pronouncements of love for Israel put his own loyalty in question by many.

Joint Special Operations Command

What still exists is JSOC, an extra governmental organization of contractors, professional military free of command structure, of “freebooters” in uniform operating illegally inside the United States and around the world, accused of war crimes by dozens of nations.

Because of JSOC and its sister groups in the CIA and Homeland Security, few members of the Bush administration can travel outside the US at all. In fact, former President Bush has barely escaped war crimes arrests in both Switzerland and Canada.

Still, the billions flow, the heroin drowns the world, the cartels infiltrate every American town, our standard of living plummets and government is increasingly incomprehensible, or would be except for the occasional epithet such as this.

