Second Front: Turkish-led Forces Pounded In Libya Amid Setbacks In Syria

On March 3rd, the Libyan Benghazi-based House of Representatives opened its embassy in Damascus, Syria.

The ceremony was attended by Libyan Foreign Minister Abdul Hadi al-Huwaij.

Libya has officially reopened its Embassy in Damascus, Syria.

The ceremony was attended by Libyan Foreign Minister (Eastern Government) AbdulHadi Al-Huwaij. #Libya pic.twitter.com/D5W0KFrcgB — Libya Review (@LibyaReview) March 3, 2020

The Libyan National Army (LNA), under the commander of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar fights on behalf of the House of Representatives.

On the ground in Libya, shelling with GRAD rockets by the LNA continued throughout the day in various locations around and in Tripoli.

#عاجل | مراسل الأحرار: مليشيات حفتر تواصل قصف مناطق الغرارات والهجارسة وشرفة الملاحة بصواريخ الغراد — Libya Alahrar TV – قناة ليبيا الأحرار (@libyaalahrartv) March 2, 2020

These include Al-Gharrarat, Al-Harsara, Al-Marafah.

انفجارات قوية تسمع في الهضبة . — غصة الخوارج (@LiBya_73) March 3, 2020

Powerful explosions also took place in Al-Hadaba, Southern Tripoli.

Mitiga airport was heavily shelled overnight on March 4th.

The #LNA attack #matiga last night and gave a very good headache to the terrorist and human trafficking nation called Turkey. Good job guys take back your lands and kick out the evil forces from #Libya pic.twitter.com/hxIOsUNiqy — Nikos Antonakis (@AntonioNicola92) March 4, 2020

An Afriqiyah plane was damaged in the GRAD shelling on Tripoli Mitiga airport.

Afriqiyah plane was damaged yesterday in GRAD shelling on Tripoli Mitiga airport https://t.co/g6uLSJ4BB0 via @Layla62260823 #Libya pic.twitter.com/xjqrbwyyMf — Liveuamap MiddleEast (@lummideast) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) are set to move on the offensive, from the defensive and attack the LNA.

GNA interior minister Fathi Bashagha said that the forces will take further steps to repel Haftar’s LNA from around Tripoli, Libya’s capital, where the GNA is based.

He added that Haftar’s militia targeted Tripoli and the capital’s Mitiga Airport with nearly 60 rockets.

