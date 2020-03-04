Second Front: Turkish-led Forces Pounded In Libya Amid Setbacks In Syria

On March 3rd, the Libyan Benghazi-based House of Representatives opened its embassy in Damascus, Syria.

The ceremony was attended by Libyan Foreign Minister Abdul Hadi al-Huwaij.

The Libyan National Army (LNA), under the commander of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar fights on behalf of the House of Representatives.

On the ground in Libya, shelling with GRAD rockets by the LNA continued throughout the day in various locations around and in Tripoli.

These include Al-Gharrarat, Al-Harsara, Al-Marafah.

Powerful explosions also took place in Al-Hadaba, Southern Tripoli.

Mitiga airport was heavily shelled overnight on March 4th.

An Afriqiyah plane was damaged in the GRAD shelling on Tripoli Mitiga airport.

Meanwhile, the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) are set to move on the offensive, from the defensive and attack the LNA.

GNA interior minister Fathi Bashagha said that the forces will take further steps to repel Haftar’s LNA from around Tripoli, Libya’s capital, where the GNA is based.

He added that Haftar’s militia targeted Tripoli and the capital’s Mitiga Airport with nearly 60 rockets.

