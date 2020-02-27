Security Officers Were First To Get Killed During 2014’s Maidan in Ukraine

southfront.org

Ukrainian investigators have determined that on February 20th, 2014, the first individuals to be killed during the Maidan Coup riots were security officers, and not protesters.

Documents obtained by Strana indicate the time of death of 13 police officers who died between February 18th and 20th. And they show that on February 20th the first three policemen died between 8:10 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. Whereas the Maidan supporters were killed later that day – starting at 9 a.m.

This completely coincides with the investigation data, which are contained in suspicion to one of the shooters of the Maidan – Nazar Yuskevich.

The contents of that investigation documents have already been published by Strana.

According to it, Yuskevich and his accomplices opened fire on the police in order to provoke retaliatory shots and cause mass bloodshed, thereby disrupting the ceasefire, which the authorities and the opposition agreed on the night before February 19th, 2014, awaiting the arrival of the foreign ministers from France, Germany and Poland in Kiev on February 20th.

On the morning of February 20th, the mass killings began on the Maidan, which completely demoralized the authorized under President Viktor Yanukovych. The then president actually lost control of the Ukrainian Parliament that day and in the morning of February 21th signed an agreement with the opposition and withdrew the security forces from the center of Kiev.

Below is the list of security officers who were killed on February 18th, 19th and 20th.

February 18th:

Tretyak Maxim Leonidovich. Born on 07/08/1993, killed on 02/18/2014 at about 4 p.m. on Khreshchatyk Street in Kiev, as a result of a shot from an unidentified person from a firearm with two 9.18 mm bullets, a gunshot wound to the face and neck, resulting in death, as per expert opinion No. 64/572 from 04.06 .2014. serviceman of military unit 3030 of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Ukraine Teplyuk Ivan Ivanovich. Born on 01/20/1993, killed on 02/18/2014 at about 4 p.m. on the street Khreshchatyk in Kiev as a result of a shot by an unidentified person from a firearm with a 9.18 mm bullet. Gunshot wound to the neck, which caused death, as per expert opinion dated 04.16.2014 No. 565 (serviceman of military unit 3030 VV MVD of Ukraine). Bulitko Vasily Vitalievich. Born on 05/07/1986, killed on 02/18/2014 at about 8 p.m. on Institutskaya Street in the city of Kiev as a result of a shot by an unidentified person from a firearm. Gunshot wound to the head, which caused death, as per expert opinion No. 67/570 from 06/12/2014 (policeman of the PMC “Berkut” of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Ukraine). Vlasenko Dmitry Alexandrovich, born on 02.23.1982, 02/18/2014 at about 8 p.m. on Institutskaya street in Kiev as a result of a shot of an unidentified person from a firearm with a 12-gauge Poleva-6 bullet, a chest wound was caused by a gunshot, which caused death, as per expert opinion No. 60/571 from 04/11/2014 (serviceman of military unit 3035 of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Ukraine). Vitaliy Ivanovich Goncharov, born on 10/30/1986, killed on 02/18/2014 at about 8 p.m. on Institutskaya Street in Kiev as a result of a shot by an unidentified person from a firearm with a Poleva-6 12-caliber bullet, gunshot wound to the neck, which caused death, as per expert opinion No. 573 from 03/21/2014 (serviceman of military unit 4125 of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Ukraine). Fedyukin Andrei Vasilievich, Born on 02/05/1972, killed on 02/18/2014 at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Institutskaya street in Kiev as a result of a shot by an unidentified person from a hunting weapon with a hunting cartridge bullet of caliber 410. Gunshot wound to the chest, which caused death, as per expert opinion No. 577 from 06.03.2014 (policeman of the special police force “Berkut” of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea). Vitaliy Nikolayevich Zakharchenko, born on 01/07/1982, killed 02/18/2014 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. near the Independence Monument on Independence Square in Kiev as a result of a shot by an unidentified person from a firearm with a 5.45×39 mm bullet, a gunshot wound to the abdomen caused damaged to the internal organs and tissues of the abdomen, which caused death, as per expert opinion from 07/01/2014 No. 750 (serviceman of military unit 3035 of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Ukraine). Ivanenko Alexey Nikolaevich, born on 03/22/1977, killed on 02/18/2014 at about 10:30 p.m. on Institutskaya street in Kiev as a result of a shot by an unidentified person from a firearm. Gunshot wound to the neck, which caused death, as per expert opinion No. 578 from 05/07/2014 (serviceman of military unit 3035 of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Ukraine).

February 19th:

Tsvigun Sergey Vitalievich, born on 02/18/1990, killed on 02/19/2014 at about 1 a.m. in front of the building of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine on Khreshchatyk Street in Kiev as a result of a shot by an unidentified person from a firearm. Gunshot wound to the chest, which caused death, as per expert opinion No. 593 from 05/05/2014 (policeman from the special police force “Berkut” of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhya region).

February 20th:

Zubok Vladimir Valerievich, born on 05/18/1985, killed on 02/20/2014 at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Independence Square in Kiev as a result of a shot by an unidentified person from a firearm. Gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest, which caused death, expert opinion No. 606 from 04/15/2014 (policeman of the special police force “Berkut” of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Ukraine in Kiev). Spichak Sergey Sergeevich, born on 08/18/1979, killed on 02/20/2014 at about 8:10 a.m. near the Independence Monument on Independence Square in Kiev as a result of a shot by an unidentified person with a firearm. Gunshot wound to the left thigh and scrotum, which caused death, expert opinion No. 532/2 from 04/22/2014 (serviceman of military unit 3033 of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Ukraine in Kiev). Mikhailovich Sergey Alexandrovich, born on 03/10/1989, killed on 02/20/2014 at about 8:20 a.m. on Khreshchatyk street in Kiev as a result of a shot of an unidentified person from a firearm with a canister of 8.5 mm in diameter. Gunshot wound to the head, which caused death, expert opinion No. 522/2 from 03/31/2014 (Substation of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Ukraine in Kiev). Simisyuk Nikolai Nikolaevich, 05/25/1986 year of birth, 02/20/2014 at about 9:15 minutes at the October Palace on the street. Institutional in Kiev as a result of a shot of an unidentified person with a firearm with 8.5 mm diameter buckshot. Gunshot wound to the head, which caused death, as per expert opninion No. 605 from 03/11/2014 (police officer of the special police force “Berkut” Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Ukraine in Kiev).

In addition to deaths on and around Maidan in the bloody days of February 18-20th, law enforcement officers were killed on other days.

Many of these officers were not commemorated on the 6th anniversary of the Maidan, despite investigations clearly showing that they were killed in an attempt to cause an escalation, which clearly happened.

