Selected Articles: Bioweapons as Weapons of Modern Warfare?

The U.S. Is the World Leader of Bio-Weapons Research, Production, and Use Against Mankind

By Gary D. Barnett, February 24, 2020

While tangible evidence is not available, the new Coronavirus, (2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) one in a line of many that could have been produced by man in laboratories, is affecting almost exclusively the Chinese at this point. This has seemingly opened the floodgates to speculation as to its exact origin. This virus has unique characteristics that have happened before with SARS and MERS, and has genetic material that has never been identified, and is not tied to any animal or human known virus.

The Dangers of Synthetic Biology: A Biotech Firm Made a Smallpox-like Virus on purpose. Nobody Seems to Care

By Prof. Gregory D. Koblentz, February 24, 2020

In 2017, the virologist David Evans made headlines when he used synthetic biology to recreate the extinct horsepox virus, which is closely related to the virus that causes smallpox, a disease eradicated in 1980. Evans and his team, ordering the genetic material they needed through the mail, reportedly spent $100,000 on the research, an amount that seems small given the momentous implications of their work. “No question. If it’s possible with horsepox, it’s possible with smallpox,” German virologist Gerd Sutter told Science magazine in a press account of Evans’s work. A number of biosecurity experts and even The Washington Post editorial board joined him in voicing their concerns. Given the reaction Evans met, one might expect the news that yet another microbe related to the smallpox virus had been synthesized to set off similar alarm bells.

COVID-19 May Have Originated from the US? Japanese TV Broadcast

By Larry Romanoff, February 24, 2020

A news broadcast in Japan stirred up a hornet’s nest not only in Japan but also in China.

‌A Japanese TV news report said that some of the 14,000 Americans who died of influenza may have in fact died from the coronavirus.

China’s Coronavirus. “We Cannot Rule Out Man Made Origin of these Infections”

By Larry Romanoff and Igor Nikulin, February 17, 2020

In earlier articles I related the opinions of biochemists and bio-warfare specialists on the circumstances justifying suspicion of a virus being created in a lab and deliberately released in a foreign country as a means of either low- or high-intensity warfare, or as merely a means of destabilising a nation and perhaps severely damaging its economy, with the loss of life being an added plus. The US is the country that appears most devoted to biological warfare, though a number of other nations are eager participants, including the UK and Israel.

Bioweapons: Lyme Disease, Weaponized Ticks

By Makia Freeman, August 03, 2019

Bioweapons, specifically Lyme Disease and bioweaponized ticks, were in the news recently when US Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) introduced Amendment 116-19 which was subsequently passed by the US House of Congress on July 11th, 2019. The US House ordered an investigation to determine whether the DoD (Department of Defense) experimented with ticks and other insects between 1950 and 1975 to create bioweapons (biological weapons). Smith, who has a long history of bringing awareness to Lyme Disease, said he was inspired to pursue the matter after reading a book by Kris Newby entitled Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons published this year. The fact of the matter is that the US Government and Military have a long history of experimentation with bioweapons, some of which has caused fatal consequences. It is time for the truth to come out.

Body of Evidence Suggests New US Biological Warfront Opening Up

By Henry Kamens, January 20, 2018

We know that the Richard E. Lugar Centre in Tbilisi is actually a biological weapons lab. It has always been assumed that the US Department of Defense took over this facility, alongside a string of others in the former Soviet Union, for offensive purpose, and that the “scientific research” into animal and human diseases it claims to be carrying out is merely a front for developing new biological strains, viruses and bacteria, and then testing them on the Georgian population and the agricultural industry, without asking for consent, and even developing new generation vaccines and cures which are often experimental, naturally donated or supported by the US Department of Defence and German medical research facilities.

*

