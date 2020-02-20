Senate Passes Iran War Powers Resolution, Upsetting Trump
In yet another rebuke to Trump, the Senate passed a binding resolution to prevent Trump from going to war with Iran. Even though Trump will veto it, after it passes the House, it shows growing disagreement with his foreign policy
