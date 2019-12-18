Senate Trial Backfire, [Watch] What Happens Next – Episode 2048

SPREAD THE WORD

Click On Picture To See Larger PictureBJ is now following in the footsteps of Trump, he will not be attending the Swiss World Economic Forum next year. This is the summit where the global elites meet. The US economy is right on track, manufacturing is now bouncing back,this is exactly what Trump wanted, to control the economic narrative. Right on cue Trump hits the fed to lower rates, and push stimulus. The [DS] is getting ready to hold the fake impeachment vote. They want the Senate trial to be long and drawn out, this will not happen. The [DS] is getting ready for the elections and now we see states like NJ, NY and the rest push drivers licenses for illegals. The FISA court is now looking into the FBI submitting warrants while omitting important information. Q dropped more bread and talks about Flynn, [watch] what happens next. How the [DS]/dems are trying everything to stop the corruption from hitting the public arena. This will not work.

Current News – 12.17.2019

Economy

“Boris Johnson has banned ministers from attending next month’s Davos summit – the annual gathering of the global elite. Most notably, Johnson is now branding his administration as “the people’s government,” Source: zerohedge.com

The Stock Market hit another Record High yesterday, number 133 in less than three years as your all time favorite President, and the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, want to impeach me. Don’t worry, I have done nothing wrong. Actually, they have! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

November Industrial Production to rebound healthily (echoing the PMIs) and it did, rising 1.1% MoM (above the 0.9% expected

The manufacturing sector also rebounded 1.1% MoM – the biggest jump since October 2017 – but on a YoY basis, manufacturing remains in contraction… Source: zerohedge.com

Political/Rights

New Jersey lawmakers yesterday:

1) adopted a bill for undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses.

2) adopted a bill to enfranchise people on parole & probation, expanding the electorate by ≈80K.

3) placed marijuana legalization on the 2020 ballot. — Taniel (@Taniel) December 17, 2019

Lines to apply for New York driver’s licenses go as far as around the block on the first day undocumented immigrants can apply for them https://t.co/ez6Ca3jxbe pic.twitter.com/7ogsYdTPDb — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2019

Judge Allows Georgia to Purge More Than 300,000 Names From Its Voter Rolls – Stacey Abrams Group Files Emergency Motion to Stop Purge

the number of registered voters in Georgia was set to shrink from 7.4 million to 7.1 million.

Fair Fight Action, Stacey Abrams, immediately filed an emergency motion to stop the purge.

.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

More Than 750 Historians Call For Donald Trump To Be Impeached

Source: thehuffpost.com

It’s good to see constituents becoming active when partisan Democrats are just voting with a party line and not based in truth or facts. Constituents hammer democrat @RepSlotkin as she tries to explain her support for Pelosi’s impeachment scam. pic.twitter.com/lVbGu4BbgE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 16, 2019

Take a listen

POLL: Majority of Americans Now Believe FBI Broke the Law Investigating Trump Campaign

The more time that goes by, the more the American people believe the FBI acted illegally in their investigations of the Trump campaign.

It just goes to show that people are far smarter than Democrats and the media believe they are.

Townhall reports:

Fifty-three percent of voters believe it is at least somewhat likely the FBI broke the law when investigating the campaign: 22 percent say “extremely” likely, 14 percent “very” likely, and 17 percent “somewhat” likely.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

John Solomon: Latvia Flagged Suspicious Payments to Hunter Biden, Urged Ukraine to Investigate

John Solomon reported the former Soviet state of Latvia flagged a series of “suspicious” payments to Hunter Biden coming from Ukraine.

Giuliani reported earlier on how criminal organizations funnel money from Ukraine, through Latvia and Cyprus and then to US bank accounts .

. Via John Solomon Reports:

authorities in the former Soviet republic of Latvia flagged a series of “ suspicious” financial transactions to Hunter Biden and other colleagues at a Ukrainian natural gas company and sought Kiev’s help investigating The Feb. 18, 2016 alert to Ukraine came from the Latvian prosecutorial agency responsible for investigating money laundering, and it specifically questioned whether Vice President Joe Biden’s younger son and three other officials at Burisma Holdings were the potential beneficiaries of suspect funds. “The Office for Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds Derived from Criminal Activity … is currently investigating suspicious activity of Burisma Holdings Limited,” the Latvian agency also known as the FIU wrote Ukraine’s financial authorities. The memo was released to me by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office and confirmed by the Latvian embassy to the United States.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Then we have RG he tweeted the following

Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 17, 2019

Recently acquired documentary evidence shows she perjured herself before Schiffless Committee. Also her embassy stopped a Ukrainian audit of over $5 billion in aid funding put in question in 2017 by Ukrainian auditors. Enough for now more to come, plenty more. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 17, 2019

EXCLUSIVE: The 1st Deep State FISA Warrant on Page Was the 1 In 10,000 Denied by the Court – For Some Reason DOJ IG Horowitz LEFT THIS OUT of His Report!

Only two in over 10,000 applications were turned down by the FISA Court.

According to ABC News:

A very disturbing fact about the wire tapping request of President Trump is that the FISA Court turned down President Obama’s Administration’s first request to wire tap President Trump that was evidently signed off on by Attorney General Lynch. With only two applications denied out of 10,700 from 2009 through 2015, the fact that the Obama Administration’s application was denied by the FISA Court is very disturbing. The odds of this happening were 0.02% .



According to the FISA Report on page 412, Obama’s Deep State DOJ and FBI decided to move forward with obtaining a FISA Warrant to spy on Carter Page and therefore candidate Trump in mid-August of 2016:

The DOJ OIG FISA Report does not mention that the first FISA warrant for Carter Page was denied. It only states that the Deep State attempted to put together information to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page in August 2016 and by September, the Deep State believed they had enough information to obtain the warrant.

We know that the first FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page and Trump was obtained in October 2016 shortly before the 2016 Presidential election. This now confirmed garbage report was then renewed three times.

Omissions like this leave the reader to question the validity of the the entire FISA Report.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

In a rare public statement, the top judge on the FISA court rebukes the FBI over the “false” and “misleading” Carter Page filings and that the agents’ behavior “calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.”https://t.co/E0eoyunhpf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 17, 2019

It has begun, think declass, think flynn, we will be getting into flynn when we talk about Qs posts.

War

US Has Sent 600 Trucks to East Syria in Two Months to ‘Secure Oilfields’

US troops remain in northeast Syria, centering around the oilfields that President Trump has promised to keep. Source: news.antiwar.com Assad: US is replacement for IS, Al-Nusra Front in seizing Syrian oil at behest of ‘money lobbies’

Q

Flynn case update: Judge Sullivan has denied the Flynn motion to compel Brady Material/other evidence. Sentencing now set for January 28, 2020. Link to Judge Sullivan’s full memo here:https://t.co/SsPhPTCNLh pic.twitter.com/UtDLiBr7ne — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 16, 2019

Flynn Case…

Consider the following

♦Would it be valuable for Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan to know the FBI was discussing how to “lock in” charges against [Flynn] in a “formal chargeable way”? (text message link) ♦Would it be valuable for Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan to consider how Special Counsel Robert Mueller requested DAG Rod Rosenstein to provide leverage against [Mike Flynn Jr] to coerce a plea against Michael Flynn in the second scope memo? (page 12 and 13 of Weissman report) ♦Would it be relevant for the purposes of Judge Emmet Sullivan to consider how former National Security Advisor Susan Rice was portraying Lt. General Flynn, as a target for intelligence community concern, prior to President Trump taking office? ♦ Would it be important for Flynn’s defense to have the full and unredacted text messages of the investigators and accusers against Michael Flynn as they plotted their strategy?

♦ Would it be important to know what “classified briefing material” would be “in the interests of fairness” to Lt. Gen Michael Flynn?

If you find yourself saying: yes, regardless of support for or against Flynn, it would be fair and in the correct course of justice for all relevant evidence to be known to both the public and defense…. Source: theconservativetreehouse.com

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 16 Dec 2019 – 4:37:38 PM

Same evidence to FREE FLYNN currently being used to INDICT others [ GJ ]? The information that will exonerate General Flynn is being used in other GJ cases and cannot be released at this time

[302]_mod [1] count. Q here is saying a 1 count indictment for changing the FBI 302.

Who listened in [2] count [ FISA ?]

…………

[6] counts. 6 counts for other related crimes.

FBI agent [1][P] – FLYNN interview…….. FBI Agent 1, might be Joe Pientka this is why Q gave us the letter [P], he interviewed Flynn, and Stzok was with him and recently learned that their notes were mixed up when they were presented Judge sullivan

If FISA warrant was ILLEGAL……….

If FISA warrant predicated on ILLEGAL/UNCORROBORATED……..

If FISA ‘actors’ purposely withheld exculpatory evidence from the court………….

[Watch] what happens next.

Q When Q says Watch what happens next is Q refering to the watch that is worth remembering, it has the date of 19 and time of 4:50 pm Judge Sullivan set the sentencing date on Jan 28, the impeachment vote is set for DEc 18th, and the watch has the 19th on it, Q continually mentions Flynn in 30 Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 16 Dec 2019 – 4:40:00 PM

EL7OlnFVUAACUEH.jpg Never forget who directed.

Q Q is showing Lisa Page’s text, she is now suing to block the rest of her text, We know that Obama is responsible for the spy operation Never forget who directed Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 16 Dec 2019 – 4:46:19 PM Anonymous 16 Dec 2019 – 4:41:59 PM

ClipboardImage.png Q responded.

70135d9ca4752cb1622a1c9feb042bcd4dcc8418beeab5571a0f9b19b677d377.png >>7526506

Logical thinking.

Q Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 16 Dec 2019 – 4:56:30 PM

EL8JH2qXkAIndHi.jpg Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 16 Dec 2019 – 6:11:32 PM

EAmqJFrW4AAdxIP.jpg https://www.dailywire.com/news/scandal-reopens-court-papers-on-democrat-it-aide-imran-awan-make-new-revelation📁 Scandal Reopens? Court Papers On Democrat IT Aide Imran Awan Make New Revelation The Department of Justice said this month that it could not release records on Democrat technology aide Imran Awan due to “technical difficulties,” but later admitted in court documents that it could not release records on him because there is a secret ongoing case related to the matter. “Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Nov. 7, 2018, for 7,000 pages of Capitol Police records related to the cybersecurity investigation, and Aug. 2, the DOJ agreed to begin producing records by Nov. 5,” Daily Caller News Foundation investigative reporter Luke Rosiak reported. “That deadline came and went with no records being produced; on a Nov. 13 phone call, the DOJ said ‘technical difficulties’ had resulted in a delay, Judicial Watch stated in a court filing.” Q Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 16 Dec 2019 – 6:14:56 PM Anonymous 16 Dec 2019 – 6:13:48 PM >>7527653 >The Department of Justice said this month that it could not release records on Democrat technology aide Imran Awan due to “technical difficulties,” but later admitted in court documents that it could not release records on him because there is a secret ongoing case related to the matter. >could not release records on him because there is a secret ongoing case related to the matter. >secret ongoing case related to the matter. secret ongoing case related to the matter. Q confirms that the Awan case is not closed, but kept out the public eye because of national security reasons. . Q mentioned that the servers were not hacked they were open and access was given to foreigners. The Awan’s case involves matters of national security, this is why we see no info leaked out to the MSM or anyone else, remember who awan worked for Debbie Wasserman Schultz and many House Democrats 3699 Jeremy Fleming Has Been the Director of GCHQ since April 2017 Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 ID: 3def7f No.7528243

Dec 16 2019 18:59:54 (EST) https://www.gchq.gov.uk/person/jeremy-fleming Jeremy Fleming Jeremy Fleming has been the Director of GCHQ since April 2017. Jeremy joined government from the private sector in 1993 and become a career MI5 officer with significant professional experience of national security and intelligence work, including international and Northern Ireland counter-terrorism, counter-espionage, cyber, and protective security. Jeremy joined the Board of MI5 in 2005 with responsibility for Technology and was seconded to the Home Office in 2007 to be the Director of Strategy for the newly formed Office for Counter Terrorism and led on the revision of the Government’s counter-terrorism strategy, CONTEST. On returning to MI5, he became the Director for intelligence Collection, overseeing a significant uplift in digital capabilities. He was promoted to Assistant Director General in 2011 and led MI5’s preparations for the London 2012 Olympics. Jeremy was appointed Deputy Director General of MI5 in April 2013, with responsibility for the agency’s core operational work. He played a leading role in shaping the organisation to disrupt the changing face of the threat from terrorist groups and hostile state actors. Since joining GCHQ, Jeremy has overseen the organisation’s response to the 2017 terror attacks in the UK, the release of WannaCry by North Korean cyber actors, and the use of a nerve agent in Salisbury and Amesbury in 2018. He has also continued GCHQ’s work to be as transparent as possible, to explain as much as we can to the wider public without jeopardising our core mission. Name worth remembering.

Q Is Jeremy Fleming, cooperating w/Barr, Durham in regards to the illegal use of their intel apparatus. Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Dec 2019 – 12:54:16 AM 51de1f16602703b2cef2b36eb1feb809.png Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Dec 2019 – 1:31:58 PM https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1207003010641076225📁 —>REWIND: On Jan. 29, 2018, FBI Dir Robert Wray issued a statement rebutting the Nunes Memo on FISA abuses & warning Trump not to declassify or release it,citing “grave concerns” with inaccuracies & omissions in the memo. Now we know Wray, too, was lying

The swamp runs DEEP.

Sleeper[s] everywhere.

Think Coats.

Wheels in motion.

Q 1318 Q !2jsTvXXmXs No.66

May 7 2018 23:36:41 (EST) If SESSIONS & WRAY are DC SWAMP/DEEP STATE why are they cleaning their respective houses?

Use LOGIC.

Q The question is wray a sleeper, Q is letting us know that he might be. Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Dec 2019 – 1:48:20 PM >>7535127

The Senate must be unrestricted to conduct ‘other’ important business.

If [D]s knew Senate would not vote to convict – why proceed? To delay, and keep everyones eyes off their own corruption

How long does a typical Senate impeachment trial take? Andrew Johnson On March 5, the trial began in the Senate, where Republicans held more seats than the two-thirds majority required to remove Johnson from office. When the trial concluded on May 16, On January 7, 1999, the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton , formally charged with lying under oath and obstructing justice, begins in the Senate. Feb 12, 1999 not guilty

Can the Senate conduct ‘other’ business during this time?

No.

What ‘value’ might this have for [D]s? Can the Senate conduct ‘other’ business during this time?No.What ‘value’ might this have fors? Judges will not be confirmed, Listening to RG, investigating the crimes in Ukraine, corruption, LG would be busy with the impeachment

Barr/Durham working in secret?

Senate working openly?

‘Value’ of public learning the truth prior to i_unseal? Very Important, the hearings educate the public of the crimes committed by, Obama, Comey, Brennan etc.. and are a necessary to move forward to unseal the indictments.

Propaganda_push failing.

Transparency & Accountability is the only way forward to save the Republic.

This is not another 4-year election.

Game theory.

Q It looks like McConnell has put the kabash on the DS plan McConnell wants quick impeachment dismissal vote: ‘We’ve heard enough’ McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, told Fox News Radio he did not support “a show trial” and believes the Senate “ought to vote and move on” after Democrats present their case and the president’s lawyers respond. The Senate will have to make a decision after hearing the opening arguments from both sides, he said. “Have we learned enough after listening to all of this to go on and vote on the two very weak articles of impeachment?” McConnell said. “Or do we have a show trial in which both sides try to embarrass the other and put on an embarrassing scene, frankly, for the American people? Obviously, I think we’ve heard enough.” The DS wanted this to be long drawn out impeachment, with many witnesses, and as we know these will not be witnesses because they have not witnessed anything. Will the Senate trial long enough to bring out the Obama, Biden, Brennan corruption to educate the people to move forward. President Trump on Tuesday sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a blistering, 6-page letter savaging the Dems “invalid” impeachment proceedings.

The gloves are off and Trump unleashed on Pelosi in a letter with truth behind him, accusing Pelosi of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“The Articles of Impeachment introduced by the House Judiciary Committee are not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory, interpretation, or jurisprudence,” Trump wrote in the second paragraph of his letter. “They include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever. You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!”

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain,” he wrote.

“More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” Trump wrote.

The President addressed the two articles of impeachment the Dems marked up without any evidence or first-hand witnesses to back up their claims.

Of course, they added criminal charges to a report after voting in committee on two bogus charges:

1.) Abuse of power – a very broad charge that means nothing

2.) Obstruction of Congress – a made up crime. It is something they completely made up out of whole cloth

Trump called the “Abuse of Power” charge “disingenuous, meritless, and baseless invention of your imagination.”

“You’re turning a policy disagreement between two branches of government into an impeachable offense — it is no more legitimate than the Executive Branch charging members of Congress with crimes for the lawful exercise of legislative power,” he wrote.

The President ripped into former Vice President Joe Biden — “You know full well that Vice President Biden used his office and $1 billion dollars of US aid money to coerce Ukraine into firing the prosecutor who was digging into the company paying his son millions of dollars. You know this because Biden bragged about this on video,” Trump wrote quoting Biden bragging about getting the “son of a bitch” fired.

Trump said the second charge of “Obstruction of Congress” is “preposterous and dangerous.”

“Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat,” Trump wrote accusing Pelosi of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Trump blasted serial liar Adam Schiff and Mueller’s $45 million hoax investigation and accused the Dems of gunning for impeachment since since before he won.

Toward the end of the letter, Trump accused Pelosi and the Democrats of orchestrating “an illegal, partisan attempted coup.”

“One hundred years from now, when people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another President again,” Trump concluded. Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Dec 2019 – 2:00:03 PM ELXwg7CWkAMdHgh.png Anons IDEN the ‘error’ made re: Corney v Comey?

Think recent doc release.

Q Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Dec 2019 – 2:15:56 PM https://twitter.com/LizzyBelleFox/status/1204346472545882114?📁 very curious stuff. Who could have altered Horowitz’ report to make the rn in Comey look like an m? Other instances of r & n have the natural gap, rn, very close to m, but completely different as the kerning, ONLY in the name Comey / Corney has the kerning reduced to look like m

Remember, misspellings matter. (“Kerning” is the typesetting/graphic design technique of moving letters closer together or farther apart.)

(Durham)

5-3, 1-99 . The CLAS [1-99] drops

Q Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Dec 2019 – 2:24:40 PM National Presidential Alert System [2].

Why was this created and tested? To bypass the MSM ability to spin emergency events…

Political warfare.

Information warfare.

Q As arrests draw closer, the information and political warfare will intensify & the possibility of an internet outage increases.

from x22report.com