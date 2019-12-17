InvestmentWatchBlog

Rand Paul — “This is a disagreement over foreign policy led by Democrats who don’t like President Trump, they don’t like his demeanor, so they’ve decided to sort of criminalize politics.”

“This isn’t about the Constitution or the president breaking the Constitution. Foreign aid is always contingent upon behavior. In fact, the money we gave them to give to Ukraine, it says specifically in the law he has to certify that they are less prone to corruption. I mean, he was instructed by Congress to do exactly what he asked to be done.”

www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jake-tapper-had-a-plan-rand-paul-just-destroyed-it/

from https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/senator-rand-paul-destroys-democrat-premise-on-impeachment/