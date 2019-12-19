Separation of Church and State Violates Common Sense and God's Will – It's an Abomination

“For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ” (2 Corinthians 10:4-5).

Which thoughts are we supposed to submit to Christ? According to the Holy Scriptures, we are commanded to submit “every thought” to Him. That includes our thoughts about politics and government. In other words, the “separation of Church and State”, as it is taught today, is both unbiblical and unorthodox.

What areas of your life does the State control? They control your money (through taxes), your homes (through building codes), your children (through public schools), and virtually every other area of your life (through numerous laws, some of which you know about, and many of which you don’t).

So, if we are going to kick the Bible out of politics, that means we have to kick the Bible out of almost every area of life. And that is just the way the State wants it. “Believe whatever you like, but don’t actually start DOING what the Bible says, or you will get in trouble.”

Not only does the State control your money and your children; the Government also controls many churches. In America, did you know that the IRS can revoke the tax-exempt status from churches who speak openly about politics? As a result, many churches hush up because they love money, and so they cease to be relevant.

The State doesn’t mind if you believe in Jesus, just as long as you do not think Jesus is in charge. The Government doesn’t mind if you think Jesus is King of Heaven. But if you start acting like Jesus is King of Earth, then you are going to ruffle a lot of feathers.

The Lord’s Prayer itself is very political: “Our Father, who is in Heaven, hallowed be your name. Your Kingdom come, Your will be done ON EARTH as it is in Heaven. . . .” Jesus wants God’s will to be done right here “on Earth”, including those parts of Earth we call “Russia” and “The United States of America”.

All people on Earth are commanded to live under the authority of Jesus. And Jesus teaches us that every high thing exalting itself against the knowledge of God must be brought into obedience to Christ. That includes the government. Before a President signs any law into effect, he should check the Scriptures first, to make sure it is a godly law. Before Congress passes any bill, they should check the Bible, to see whether Jesus approves of that bill. Before the Supreme Court rules on any case, they should consult the Scriptures first, rather than the Constitution.

Traditionally, the Orthodox Church has not called for a separation between Church and State. Rather, Orthodoxy has called for a harmonious symphonia of mutual cooperation between them. St. Justinian, an early Orthodox Christian emperor, wrote about the relationship between Church and state as follows:

If the one [the priesthood] is blameless in every respect, placing trust in God, and the other [the sovereignty] rightly and becomingly ornaments the slate delivered to him, there will be splendid harmony [symphonia] which will give to humanity whatever is for the best. (Novella 6)

Russia is doing the right thing, seeking for cooperation between the Church and the government. Meanwhile, America languishes under its pretensions of the “separation between Church and state”.

What do you think? In the Supreme Court, what should a judge’s priority be? Which document should be considered most important: the Scriptures, or the Constitution? How we answer that question reveals whether we are thinking as Christians, or as pagans.

