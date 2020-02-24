Serbian president, Russian ambassador discuss schedule of bilateral visits

BELGRADE, February 24. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko met in Belgrade on Monday to discuss Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s possible visit to Belgrade and the Serbian leader’s participation in the VE Day celebrations in Moscow in May.

“The sides discussed the schedule of upcoming visits: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Belgrade and President Vucic’s attendance of events in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany,” the Serbian leader’s press service said.

The Serbian leader and the Russian diplomat also discussed the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.

Meanwhile, a diplomatic source in Serbia told TASS that Lavrov’s visit to Belgrade is expected on March 24.

“The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Serbia is expected at the end of March, on the 24th,” the source said.

Vucic earlier confirmed that he would attend the Victory Day celebrations on Moscow’s Red Square. Besides, 75 Serbian servicemen will take part in the military parade there.

A military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War will take place in Moscow on May 9. Russia has sent invitations to the event to US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the leaders of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries. The leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cuba, the Czech Republic, France, India and Venezuela are among those who have confirmed that they will visit Russia on this occasion.

from https://tass.com/politics/1123369