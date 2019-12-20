Setback in flight time count behind Starliner spacecraft incident — NASA chief

NEW YORK, December 20. /TASS/. The incident with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that missed its target orbit is due to a setback in its flight time count, NASA Chief James Bridenstine announced on his Twitter on Friday. As the NASA chief said, “Starliner had a Mission Elapsed Time (MET) anomaly causing the spacecraft to believe that it was in an orbital insertion burn, when it was not.”

As a result, “the spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated to maintain precise control,” the NASA chief said. The US Boeing Company, which has developed the Starliner spacecraft, announced earlier on Friday that the capsule was inserted in orbit in an off-nominal mode. NASA Chief Bridenstine said that the Starliner was “in a stable orbit.” According to Bridenstine, “the Starliner capsule itself missed a planned engine burn to put it in its target orbit” en route to the International Space Station.

Bridenstine later said that specialists had switched on the spacecraft’s thrusters and were elevating its orbit. The new US spacecraft Starliner developed by Boeing was launched for the first time in its uncrewed version to the orbital outpost on Friday. The spacecraft lifted off from the US Air Force station on Cape Canaveral in Florida atop an Atlas V carrier rocket. The Starliner spacecraft is intended to eventually carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

