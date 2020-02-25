Seth Meyers Ridicules Cable News for ‘Unhinged’ Sanders Coverage (Video)

As Bernie Sanders cemented his status as the Democratic frontrunner, cables news media has descended into mass hysteria about the possibility of a Sanders win. Even the host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” has noticed the absurd “meltdown” taking place across corporate media.

Meyers began his segment “A Closer Look” on Monday by noting pundits’ states of utter denial after the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire. Showing several media clips where commentators fell over themselves to declare anyone but the democratic socialist the winner of these first two contests, they then turned to “pundit math,” as Meyers called it, otherwise known as full on lies.

“That’s right—by winning states, Bernie is actually losing ground,” jokes the “Late Night” comedian.

After Nevada, however, even NBC’s Chuck Todd had to admit that Sanders is…well…winning.

“Sanders indeed won a smashing, across-the-board victory,” reports Todd in a clip, “He won among men and women, college graduates and non-college graduates, liberals and moderates/conservatives, union and non-union members, people who decided early and people who decided late.

“In short, Sanders crushed it,” concludes the NBC “Meet the Press” host.

As Meyers points out, the Democratic establishment and cable news pundits are “spinning out on live TV” because they perceive a Sanders presidency as a “threat to their livelihoods and their way of thinking.”

“Regardless of how you feel about any particular candidates,” says Meyers, “if you’re a pundit, you might wanna ask why so many voters are flocking to Bernie Sanders.”

But rather than ask why their viewers and the American public has faith in Sanders as a leader, some, like media favorite James Carville and MSNBC host Chris Matthews would rather indulge in “unhinged,” fabricated scenarios that include everyone from Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.

Watch the full clip in media player below.