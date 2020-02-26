Seven killed in shooting rampage at US brewery campus

TASS, February 27. Seven people were killed in a shooting rampage at the campus of Molson Coors, one of the world’s largest brewers, in the US city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel online newspaper reported.

One of those killed is the man who opened fire at the brewery complex.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the shooting scene has been cordoned off and the company’s staff are not allowed to leave the building.

The death toll has not been officially confirmed.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1124241