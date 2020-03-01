Several rockets fall near US Embassy in Baghdad – TV
This post was originally published on this site
TASS, March 2. Several rockets fell near the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital, Al-Arabiya TV channel reported on Monday.
The US Embassy is located in the “green zone” of Baghdad, a well-fortified area that houses government agencies and foreign diplomatic missions.
from https://tass.com/world/1125385
LikeThanks! You've already liked this
Several rockets fall near US Embassy in Baghdad – TV – HEPSI HABER
02.03.2020 @ 05:00
[…] post Several rockets fall near US Embassy in Baghdad – TV appeared first on Russia News […]