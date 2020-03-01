Several rockets fall near US Embassy in Baghdad – TV

TASS, March 2. Several rockets fell near the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital, Al-Arabiya TV channel reported on Monday.

The US Embassy is located in the “green zone” of Baghdad, a well-fortified area that houses government agencies and foreign diplomatic missions.

from https://tass.com/world/1125385

