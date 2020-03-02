Several Russian producing companies limiting business trips due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Polymetal restricted business trips of employees due to the new coronavirus spread, a company’s spokesperson told TASS on Monday.

“Business trips to China and the Republic of Korea were restricted,” the spokesperson said.

Business trips of employees to China scheduled to February and the first half of March were canceled or postponed, the Russian diamond miner Alrosa told TASS. “Individual decisions will be taken in respect of all other ones,” the press service said.

No strict bans of overseas business trips were imposed but employees were recommended to refrain from visiting China and follow coronavirus prophylaxis measures, a source in a major producing company told TASS.

The company is working “normally,” a spokesperson of Norilsk Nickel told TASS. Several gold miners also said that no formal recommendations to restrict overseas business trips were given to employees.

Severstal partly canceled business trips to Europe for their personnel, the press service of the Russian metals and mining company told TASS last Friday.

from https://tass.com/economy/1125775