Sharapova unlikely to compete at 2020 Olympics, Russian tennis chief says

Sharapova, 32, is currently ranked 371st in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. The Russian missed most of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury.

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova will not be able to compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo due to her low ranking, President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev told reporters.

“The qualification [for the Olympic Games] is determined by the rankings. Over this time, her task is not only to get into the qualification list – four Russians can still be ahead of her and then she won’t get through. Therefore, I think it is unlikely,” he said.

Sharapova has won 36 singles titles. The Russian holds a rare achievement of a career Grand Slam which means that she won each Grand Slam tournament – Wimbledon in 2004, the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and 2014. She also won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo between July 24 and August 9.