Shipbuilders may deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy by May 9

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A) lead nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir may be delivered to the Russian Navy by May 9, a source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS on Tuesday.

“The Knyaz Vladimir is expected to be delivered to the customer by the Victory Day. Most probably, in April,” the interlocutor said.

Head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov informed on February 10 that “all the finishing work has been done and the trials are over.”