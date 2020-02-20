Shooting spree in Germany leaves at least eight dead, five injured — paper

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed and five injured when an unidentified gunman opened fire on passers-by in the city of Hanau in central Germany, the Bild newspaper said on Wednesday citing own sources.

According to the paper, the gunman started shooting at a local bar, and subsequently opened fire at passers-by on one of the city’s squares.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1122177