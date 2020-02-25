Shopping center evacuated in Dagestan's Makhachkala over fire

MOSCOW, February 25./TASS/. A shopping center has been evacuated in Makhachkala, the capital city of Russia’s Dagestan Region, over a fire, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS on Tuesday.

“As many as 47 people have been evacuated from the shopping mall,” the message runs.

Earlier reports said that a pavilion had caught fire near the Passage shopping center, engulfing an area of 1,000 square meters. Later, the fire spread to the roof of the shopping center, covering 2,000 square meters. Nobody was injured. Forty-six firefighters on 12 fire engines are putting out the blazes.

Two fires have been reported in Makhachkala on Tuesday — at an office building and a shopping center.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1123611