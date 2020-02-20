Should We Trust Washington’s “More Peaceful” Approach to Central Asia?

In spite of the promises that Donald Trump made during his previous election campaign about focusing on the internal problems of the United States, in a situation where spheres of influence are being redistributed on the global stage, Washington is going to spend an ever increasing number of time and resources on improving its foothold in Central Asia, where both international and regional players have their own interests too. And this notion has recently been confirmed by a policy paper released by the US State Department that was titled “United States Strategy for Central Asia 2019-2025: Advancing Sovereignty and Economic Prosperity”.

If most of the previous editions of this policy paper, that is being revised every five to six years, would introduce such artificially created concepts as the “Greater Middle East” and “Greater Central Asia” to somehow connect the post-Soviet space with the neighboring Muslim world, or try to persuade us that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are somehow belong in South Asia, this latest version clearly highlights the region’s value in itself. At the same time, the document emphasizes that the governing principle of Washington’s new approach lies in the recognition of the extreme value of Central Asia as a region, regardless of the level of US military involvement in Afghanistan.

At the same time, it’s clear that the US is fully aware of the difficulties associated with its goals of entrenching itself in this region with, as most of its players recognize themselves as traditional partners of Russia and China. That is precisely why Washington is prepared to develop bilateral ties with local elites in those areas where it still has a competitive advantage. In the 1990s, the United States considered that it would be beneficial for its interests to support independence movements in the Central Asian Republics, which had just escaped Moscow’s direct control. To facilitate this goal it invested considerable efforts into creating an alternative energy and transport infrastructure that would allow the United States to establish control over the primary asset of this region – hyrdocarbon deposits and transport routes. In the early 2000s, the region became a major transit hub for US military cargo delivered to Afghanistan.

Today, the top priority of American policymakers in their approach to Central Asia is the geopolitical re-modeling of the region for it to suit Washington’s interests through an active participation in such areas as join security, economy, democracy and human rights discussions.

However, the primary attention is going to be paid to establishing control over the flow of natural resources, as it was their abundance that allowed the post-Soviet states of the region to venture into the world of independent politics that they’ve been trying to master over the past three decades. The US is particularly interested in establishing control over major regional pipelines that transit oil and gas from the energy-rich Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, to Washington’s primary adversary – China. American policy makers are also aware of rich uranium deposits that can be found all across the region. That is why the “Strategy” emphasizes Washington’s interest in financing new infrastructure, energy, and logistics projects in the region, hoping that they will lead to the acceleration of liberal reforms in such countries as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

In particular, the strategy states:

Successful US engagement in Central Asia will also advance our own national security interests and contribute to the defense of our homeland, citizens, and interests abroad. Close relations and cooperation with all five countries will promote US values and provide a counterbalance to the influence of regional neighbors.

This counterbalance lies in the joint construction of transport corridors and power lines heading south, through the territory of Afghanistan. As early as in 2011, the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was already pedaling those ideas. That is why some of the key ideas of such a project are highlighted in the updated Strategy, among which there’s a notion about the necessity to bring the CASA-1000 that implies the construction of massive power lines that would transport the excess electricity produced in Central Asia to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Another project that the Americans are willing to invest in, in a desperate bid to compete with China’s OBOR, is the construction of the Lapis Lazuli corridor – a project that Washington has been promoting since 2012, which involves the construction of a railway stretching from Afghanistan to Turkmenistan up to the Caspian Sea, linking the region with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

As for the other economic endeavours that are no less important for Central Asia – the export of cotton and other agricultural products, so far its exports has been limited to deliveries mainly to the markets of the neighboring countries of the CIS and China. As for the industrial production, its levels have so far been neglectable in the overall GDP of most regional powers. That is why those avenues haven’t been reflected in Washington’s strategic plans yet.

However, although this revised strategy emphasizes the unprecedented value of the region in itself, we’re witnessing an ever increasing number of remarks demanding local players to take the burden of restoring Afghanistan to normal life. It turns out that the importance of the region for the United States is still determined by the Afghan factor. Hence, in line with the omnipresent Afghan matter, the revised strategy pays a lot of attention to the security of Central Asia, there is a call to prevent the spread of terrorist and extremist threats in the region, and the US is now trying to demonstrate its readiness to provide all the necessary assistance. At the same time, it is noteworthy that there’s no criticism voiced in the strategy of the security structures already operating in the region, whether we look at the pro-Russian CSTO or the purely regional SCO. From this we can draw the conclusion that security in conjunction with the Afghan matter is a top priority for the US at this juncture, and it does not matter who – the Russians or the Chinese – share the responsibility for ensuring it.

As for the US attempts to further undermine the positions of Russia and China in this region, we’re seeing the same notion about the necessity of countering the influence of neighboring countries in the region. At the same time, as Mike Pompeo’s visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan showed before the unveiling of the revised strategy, Washington is not going to put the main emphasis on confrontation Russia, focusing instead on combating China. This becomes evident from Pomeo’s call that he made about reducing the dependence of these two key regional players Beijing, as the US Secretary of State promise investments and assistance in return. How interested are American businesses in the Central Asian market, which is still miles away from being a purely capitalistic market, is a rhetorical question …

These days, the United States is entering an increasingly complex and multilateral phase of relations with the outside world, where influential leaders in the field of national security no longer hide their fears of the decreasing American influence. As of now, the US, whether you like it or not, is an empire in its decline, and, as we know from history, such countries are not inclined to behave themselves on the international stage as respectable countries would. Therefore, Washington’s attempt to publish a revised strategy for Central Asia with a prominent emphasis on the supposedly peaceful desire of the United States to participate in the development and strengthening of this region cannot obscure the growing anti-American sentiment in the region and the world. Those trends may as well change when the United States ceases its military expansionist policies in the world and put an end to the armed conflicts it created in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Vladimir Odintsov, expert politologist, exclusively for the online magazine ‘New Eastern Outlook’.

